'They Were Sloppy': Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar-Turned-BF Ethan Slater Double Dated With Spouses, 'All Over Each Other' on Set
Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater did not hide their apparent feelings for each other while filming Wicked, allegedly packing on PDA despite still being in their respective marriages.
"They were sloppy on set," an insider shared about the newfound couple, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly [Jay]."
Cast members were claimed to have noticed their touchy-feely banter even when they were attending other events.
"They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March]," DailyMail.com reported.
Tipsters even alleged that Ariana and Ethan went on "multiple" double dates with her now-estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan's wife of four years, Lilly, whenever they visited their spouses. Meanwhile, they apparently carried on their own courtship.
"Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother," they said.
Other insiders have denied the timeline and said Ethan and Ariana didn't start seeing each other romantically "until after he had separated from Lilly." Reports claim the No Tears Left to Cry singer and Gomez have been separated since January.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Ariana and Ethan for comment.
Ethan and Lilly had been in a relationship for 10 years and welcomed a son together in August 2022 prior to calling it quits. The Broadway star filed for divorce in late July, shortly after news of his romance with the Thank U, Next pop star made headlines.
As for Ariana and Dalton, they wed in May 2021 and do not share any children together.
"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source told RadarOnline.com in June. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."
Plus, her dedication for her role of Glinda the Good Witch made her drift even farther away, insiders spilled. "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," added the source. "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."
Now that Ethan and Lilly have parted ways, she is refusing to spend too much time looking back. "I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son," Lilly shared in a statement.