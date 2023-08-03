'They Were Sloppy': Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar-Turned-BF Ethan Slater Double Dated With Spouses, 'All Over Each Other' on Set

Tipsters even alleged that Ariana and Ethan went on "multiple" double dates with her now-estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan's wife of four years, Lilly, whenever they visited their spouses. Meanwhile, they apparently carried on their own courtship.

"Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother," they said.

Other insiders have denied the timeline and said Ethan and Ariana didn't start seeing each other romantically "until after he had separated from Lilly." Reports claim the No Tears Left to Cry singer and Gomez have been separated since January.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Ariana and Ethan for comment.