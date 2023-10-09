Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Spotted Making Out With Actress Maika Monroe Days After Divorce Is Finalized
Ariana Grande's ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, is moving on with his love life. The real estate agent was spotted packing on PDA with thriller star Maika Monroe days after the former couple settled their divorce in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gomez was seen making out with the Watcher actress while seated alongside each other at Jumbo's Clown Room, a "bikini bar" based in Los Angeles.
Eagle-eyed onlookers noticed the pair's amorous display in the red-tinted seating area. It was first reported by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, which claimed Gomez and Monroe were not afraid to cozy up in a public setting during their date.
The source said, "They were very friendly and both introduced themselves."
As we previously reported, Gomez and Grande recently finalized their divorce and reached an amicable settlement post-split. "Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything," one insider told Page Six.
Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed their date of separation was February 20, but it wasn't until last month that the former flames filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The insider added, "They have a strong mutual respect for each other."
After calling it quits, Grande moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
In her filing, the 34+35 hitmaker said they parted ways because of "irreconcilable differences."
As for spousal support, Grande stated that was pursuant to the exes' prenup. "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement," according to the court docs.
Grande cited "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" and "earnings and accumulations of petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation."
Following their settlement, Gomez will receive a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 and half the net proceeds of their Los Angeles home sale. However, he will not collect spousal support.
The Thank U, Next singer started dating married Broadway star Slater after she separated from Gomez and Slater separated from his wife Lilly Jay, one tipster told E! News. Slater has since filed for divorce from Jay, with whom he shares a child.
Jay said her family being broken up is "collateral damage."
"[Ariana's] the story really," she said in July. "Not a girl's girl."
In September, it was reported that Grande and Slater are now living together in New York as the actor prepares for his new Broadway role in Spamalot.