REVEALED: Ariana Grande Awarded Painting By Famed Japanese Artist in Divorce, Ex Dalton Gomez Agrees Not to Give Interviews About Pop Star
Ariana Grande walked away from her divorce from Dalton Gomez with the majority of her assets intact — and a strict confidentiality provision preventing her ex from spilling about their time together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce settlement signed by Ariana and her ex-husband Dalton.
As we previously reported, the pop star agreed to pay her ex a lump sum of $1.25 million. The couple signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement which prevented him from collecting spousal support.
Per their deal, Dalton will also be paid ½ of the net proceeds from the sale of their home. However, there is a $4 million mortgage and a $2 million line of credit that was taken out of the home.
Ariana agreed to let Dalton live rent-free in the home for the next 30 days. However, the deal said he could not rent the pad to anyone else.
The agreement also stated Ariana would be awarded all her automobiles, jewelry, and other personal effect. The singer/actress will keep every dime she earned before, during, and after the marriage.
In addition, Ariana made sure to negotiate that she keeps a painting by renowned Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.
Ariana will also receive ½ of the furniture and furnishings located in their LA home. Dalton walked away with his own cars and jewelry.
The deal has a strict confidentiality provision. It reads, “Without the prior written consent of the other party, neither party shall disclose, intentionally publish, cause to be published or provide information or documentation to any other individual or entity relating to the publication or dissemination of any document, diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not, which” either talks about their prenup or marriage.
Further, they are both prohibited from speaking negatively about the other or the other’s family.
The two also agreed not to, “release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned.”
Ariana and Dalton filed for divorce in September and quickly settled. Sources said the two have been separated since earlier this year.
Following the breakup, Ariana started hooking up with her current boyfriend Ethan Slater who she met on the set of her upcoming film Wicked.
Slater recently filed for divorce from his longtime wife Lilly Jay. The two have a 1-year-old child.
Sources close to the new couple claim there was no overlap and neither cheated on their ex.