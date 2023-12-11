Dr. Phil Offers Dr. Oz TV Comeback Deal With Show on His New Network Months After Failed Senate Run: Report

TV Dr. Phil McGraw is reportedly extending a critical career lifeline to Dr. Mehmet Oz by inviting him to become a cornerstone anchor on his new 24-hour network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emmy-award winning TV host Oz, 63, attempted to transition his daytime program popularity to politics in 2022, when he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate against John Fetterman to represent the state of Pennsylvania.