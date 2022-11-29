‘Too Toxic’: Dr. Oz’s Ex-TV Producers Blowing Him Off As He Tries To Relaunch TV Career Following Failed Senate Run

Dr. Oz’s former producers who worked on his longtime talk show are refusing to talk to him after his failed run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Oz has been desperately attempting to plot a television comeback after losing his race to democratic rival John Fetterman. Oz pulled in 2.4 million votes compared to Fetterman’s 2.7 million.