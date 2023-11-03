Ariana Grande's Friends Fear She's Already Over Ethan Slater Mere Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Dalton Gomez
Friends of pop star Ariana Grande, 30, are reportedly terrified that the impulsive 7 Rings singer is already over her controversial boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, before the ink is even dry on her divorce papers from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grande and Gomez married in 2021 and called it quits two short years later. News of their split followed rumors of the Thank U, Next singer and Slater being flirtatious on the set of Wicked. After Grande's breakup made headlines in July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, the same month.
"Ariana falls hard and fast. That's who she is," a source told the National Enquirer. "Everyone is telling her to slow down before she makes another mistake — but she is that girl who can never stay single for long."
Reports of Grande's concerned pals followed claims that she was taking extra precautions in her new relationship — and had allegedly forbid her inner circle from speaking about her latest romance until both her and Slater's divorces were finalized.
"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced," an insider told the outlet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Grande finalized her divorce from Dalton in early October. The pop star paid her ex-husband a $1.25 million lump, but managed to avoid future spousal support payments.
Grande additionally agreed to let Gomez stay in their Los Angeles home rent-free for 30 days — and will receive half of the net profits of its sale once it hits the market.
According to court documents, Grande listed the date of separation from Gomez as February 20, 2023, which also matched the date he listed on his separate filing.
While the filing predated rumors linking Grande to Slater, critics still scrutinized the relationship's timeline, particularly Slater's decision to end his marriage to Jay, whom he went to high school with and began dating in college. Slater and Jay also welcomed their first child together in 2022.
Moreover, Grande's past dating history did not help deflect backlash against her new romance.
Like many A-list celebrities, Grande has dated several notable stars throughout the years, including Big Sean, Pete Davidson, and late rapper Mac Miller.
Grande and Miller started dating in 2016 after they collaborated on The Way. For two years, the artists captivated audiences with their relationship and weren't shy about hiding their love and affection for each other, further swooning their way into fans' hearts.
When the relationship came to an end in 2018, Miller appeared to take the split exceptionally hard, while Grande faced criticism for quickly moving on to former Saturday Night Live funnyman Davidson.
Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018, which happened to be the same month that the comedian ended things with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David, who's the daughter of legendary comic Larry David.
After only weeks of dating, the couple announced their controversial engagement. Tragically, in September 2018, Miller died from an overdose.
Grande and Davidson subsequently called off their engagement in October 2018 amid rumors that Miller's untimely death played a factor in the split.