Ariana Grande's Friends Fear She's Already Over Ethan Slater Mere Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Dalton Gomez

Friends of pop star Ariana Grande, 30, are reportedly terrified that the impulsive 7 Rings singer is already over her controversial boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, before the ink is even dry on her divorce papers from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Grande and Gomez married in 2021 and called it quits two short years later. News of their split followed rumors of the Thank U, Next singer and Slater being flirtatious on the set of Wicked. After Grande's breakup made headlines in July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, the same month.