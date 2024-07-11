Royal Favor: Recovering Kate Middleton Secures VIP Wimbledon Seats for Her Pushy Parents

Although the beloved Princess of Wales, a longtime tennis fan, serves as patron and honorary president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — which means she watches the big matches and hands out trophies to the winners — her battle with cancer has made public appearances rare.

Kate is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, which has forced her to step back from royal engagements and focus on her family.

"Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it," royal expert Emily Andrews recently explained. Another commentator, Cameron Walker, added, "Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance."

Debbie Jevans, the chair of AELTC, has stated, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."