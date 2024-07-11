Your tip
Royal Favor: Recovering Kate Middleton Secures VIP Wimbledon Seats for Her Pushy Parents

Even while fighting cancer, the ever-gracious Kate Middleton made sure her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, received the royal treatment with VIP seats at Wimbledon.

Jul. 11 2024

An insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com, "Do you think for one minute that Michael and Carole Middleton would get such great seats at the tennis if their daughter wasn’t going to be the next queen of England? The answer is 'no.'"

The Middletons attended the tournament on July 4 and July 10, joining royals including Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips, but Kate herself was nowhere to be seen.

Although the beloved Princess of Wales, a longtime tennis fan, serves as patron and honorary president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — which means she watches the big matches and hands out trophies to the winners — her battle with cancer has made public appearances rare.

Kate is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, which has forced her to step back from royal engagements and focus on her family.

"Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it," royal expert Emily Andrews recently explained. Another commentator, Cameron Walker, added, "Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance."

Debbie Jevans, the chair of AELTC, has stated, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Kate Middleton
Kate, Princess of Wales, is a regular staple at Wimbledon.

Kate broke her cover last month, warming fans' hearts by making her first public appearance since the news of her startling cancer diagnosis at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of King Charles' birthday. She was in good spirits and recently thanked all of those who reached out to her with well wishes.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate wrote in an Instagram update in June.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

