Kate Middleton to Attend Trooping the Colour in First Public Appearance Since Cancer Reveal: 'Making Good Progress ... Not Out of the Woods Yet'

kate middleton
Source: MEGA

By:

Jun. 14 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton has confirmed that she will attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday in her first official royal engagement since she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Princess of Wales, who last appeared in public on Christmas Day, took to social media on Friday to share an update on her ongoing cancer treatment alongside a new photo of her looking happy and healthy.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate wrote on Instagram.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

prince harry meghan markle blind sided kate middleton cancer diagnosis
Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

After months of rampant rumors and conspiracy theories, she finally addressed the people in a social media video in late March to announce her cancer diagnosis.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," the Princess continued.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

king charles kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Britain's crown may rest on the head of King Charles, but Princess Kate has been the glue that holds the royal family together.

Vanity Fair reports that Kate will ride down the Mall in a state carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and watch the parade from the Major General’s office during Saturday's ceremony.

She is also expected to appear on the balcony with her children for the flypast, and King Charles is said to be delighted that his daughter-in-law is well enough to attend his birthday parade.

king charles iii kate middleton named archie skin color scobie book pp
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to sorely miss Kate.

Charles only recently resumed public-facing duties himself, officially returning to work on April 30 following the announcement of his own cancer diagnosis in February.

Per his doctor's advice, Charles will inspect the soldiers from carriage rather than on horseback during Trooping the Colour.

Kensington Palace has said that Kate's appearance at the event does not mean that she is ready to return full-time yet. She is not expected to attend Royal Ascot or Monday’s Order of the Garter ceremony.

