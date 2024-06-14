Martha's Potbelly Panic: Stewart, 82, Drops Dieting as Pals Urge Her to Have 'Portion Control'

Martha Stewart is claimed to be chowing down on all the high-caloric concoctions she makes in her Connecticut kitchen, causing her to pile on the pounds.

“She’s sick to death of having to watch what she eats, so she’s ignoring portion control,” an insider spilled. “She’s giving herself a break because she feels she’s earned this.”

Martha Stewart has been savoring all the high-caloric concoctions she makes in her Connecticut kitchen, which sources claim have put a strain on her fitness goals, RadarOnline.com can report.

Martha, 82, has always kept her svelte shape — she even appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year — despite all the hours she spends developing delectable dishes. More recently, the lifestyle entrepreneur and host of "Martha Gardens" offered tips on how to prepare a tasty afternoon tea.

But friends are warning her to watch the wolfing or she could suffer health consequences, some fear.

“All that meat and fat in her diet can’t be good for her health, and pals are urging her to have some control,” a tipster spilled. "Her dishes are dripping in butter and calories, from pancakes, waffles, french toast and bacon in the morning to lunches of fried chicken and potato salad and dinners of steak and lobster."