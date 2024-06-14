Martha's Potbelly Panic: Stewart, 82, Drops Dieting as Pals Urge Her to Have 'Portion Control'
Martha Stewart has been savoring all the high-caloric concoctions she makes in her Connecticut kitchen, which sources claim have put a strain on her fitness goals, RadarOnline.com can report.
“She’s sick to death of having to watch what she eats, so she’s ignoring portion control,” an insider spilled. “She’s giving herself a break because she feels she’s earned this.”
Martha, 82, has always kept her svelte shape — she even appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year — despite all the hours she spends developing delectable dishes. More recently, the lifestyle entrepreneur and host of "Martha Gardens" offered tips on how to prepare a tasty afternoon tea.
But friends are warning her to watch the wolfing or she could suffer health consequences, some fear.
“All that meat and fat in her diet can’t be good for her health, and pals are urging her to have some control,” a tipster spilled. "Her dishes are dripping in butter and calories, from pancakes, waffles, french toast and bacon in the morning to lunches of fried chicken and potato salad and dinners of steak and lobster."
"She’s never made a lasagna she didn’t love either," the source added. "She’ll have seconds and sometimes third helpings — and downs it all with expensive wines.”
“She’s not so concerned about the potbelly so long as she has a loose blouse to cover it, but people around her are noticing she’s put on quite a bit of weight — and the summer season is just beginning,” blabbed the insider.
Stewart has also been busy on the dating front, according to a friend who said the senior was thrilled about all the attention she was getting after receiving roses from three different men earlier this year.
Another insider revealed that Stewart was heartbroken in 2008 when 75-year-old billionaire Charles Simonyi broke off their engagement — and quickly married 44-year-old Swedish model, Lisa Persdotter.
"It shook Martha's confidence, and she resigned herself to the fact she wasn't going to get married," the tipster said. "She figured she couldn't compete on the dating market!"
The businesswoman even asked rapper pal Snoop Dogg to play matchmaker, a source squealed.
"Her attitude has changed," the insider dished. "Now she's got men lining up at the door. Martha is tired of the prim and proper life — and she's enjoying the ride!"