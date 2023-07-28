Green With Envy: Martha Stewart's 'Old Money' Neighbors Are 'Jealous' of Her Flashy 'New Money' Party Pals
Martha Stewart's "old money" neighbors weren't pleased with newcomers who flaunted their wealth with an over-the-top birthday bash for the iconic homemaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Stewart, 81, may have been won over by her party hosts, fellow residents of her exclusive upscale Westchester, New York, community weren't as thrilled with new additions to their social bubble.
Insiders claimed the 81-year-old's old-school friends were just "jealous."
A lavish celebration for Stewart's upcoming 82nd birthday has been a sore spot for the Westchester social scene.
Stewart's "new money" pals Dr. Evan Goldstein, a Manhattan-based surgeon, and his partner Andy Chia Yu, a designer, moved to the NYC suburb just a few years ago.
Ever since, they've successfully worked their way into Stewart's typically "guarded" inner-circle, but apparently have a long road ahead if they want the same for her longtime friends.
As the saying goes, make new friends, but keep the old. Stewart's pals apparently wanted to remind her that according to those lyrics, they were the "gold."
While one insider claimed anyone annoyed by Dr. Goldstein and Yu's party were just "jealous" because "there were never parties like this in Westchester before," others saw the celebration as a calculated event.
One skeptic described Yu as a person "eager to get on the ‘who’s who list’ of the hood," according to Page Six.
Evidently Yu gathered intel on who's who "by clinging to Martha."
"They’re together all the time! No one understands their relationship," a perturbed community member said of Yu and Stewart. "She was always so guarded, and they move in for three years, and now they’re bosom buddies."
The couple hasn't been shy about flaunting their ties to Stewart around the neighborhood, either.
According to the E-invitation that made its way around Stewart's social circle, Goldstein and Yu teased about a special "cover model" guest at their annual summer party last weekend.
"It’s our annual summer party, we will have a DJ and international food/wine, and a lot of fun, perhaps the cover model of 2023 sports illustrator [sic])." the invitation read.
While the couple played up a cheeky vibe, the soiree was brandy "tacky" by guests. Judgmental partygoers turned their noses up at the event's selection of caters, which was described as "an expo of vendors, like a South Beach Food Festival."
"People in the town are fed up with it. It’s too much. We have homes in these neighborhoods so we’re not bothered," one neighbor chimed in.
Others were more harsh, but over text messages, of course. The outlet reviewed communications sent by neighbors after the couple's summer bash.
"Did you see Martha’s bday party? It’s like Star Jones wedding… when she pimped ‘The View’ to get free s--.” read one note. "It’s all gross."