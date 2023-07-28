Martha Stewart's "old money" neighbors weren't pleased with newcomers who flaunted their wealth with an over-the-top birthday bash for the iconic homemaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Stewart, 81, may have been won over by her party hosts, fellow residents of her exclusive upscale Westchester, New York, community weren't as thrilled with new additions to their social bubble.

Insiders claimed the 81-year-old's old-school friends were just "jealous."