Martha Stewart's Four Dogs Kill Her Defenseless Cat, Fans Blame Her For Feline's Shocking Death

Martha did not give details on the killing, although it's likely Princess Peony was mauled to death. She did, however, reveal that the dogs believed her cat was an intruder.

Posting a photo from her backyard, showing three men digging a hole in the ground on Sunday, Martha wrote, "Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self."