'Raining Men': Martha Stewart Back on the Dating Scene at Age 82: Report
Martha Stewart is reportedly dating up a storm as the 82-year-old domestic diva hunts for Mr. Right Now, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sassy senior recently bragged about receiving roses from three different suitors — and a friend said all the attention is making Stewart giddy!
"Martha put herself out there posing for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue last year," the pal squealed to the National Enquirer.
"It definitely attracted attention from the opposite sex — now, it's raining men for her!"
Another insider spilled Stewart was devastated in 2008 when 75-year-old billionaire Charles Simonyi ended their engagement — and promptly wed Swedish model Lisa Persdotter, 44.
"It shook Martha's confidence, and she resigned herself to the fact she wasn't going to get married," the source said. "She figured she couldn't compete on the dating market!"
Sources said the corker has since bribed eligible bachelors with bottles of her own branded wines, posted sexy thirst trap pics on social media and even asked rapper pal Snoop Dogg to play matchmaker!
"Her attitude has changed," the mole dished. "Now she's got men lining up at the door. Martha is tired of the prim and proper life — and she's enjoying the ride!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stewart wasn't shy about letting potential suitors know she was on the hunt for a new man. The iconic homemaker revealed she sent out bottles of her branded wine to "ALL the significant males in my Rolodex!"
"Desperate times require desperate measures!" an insider said of Steward's forward act. "It's no secret Martha likes a glass of wine or three to relax at the end of a long day, but she's usually alone when she does it."
"So she gifted all the men she knows with cases of her signature wine with hopes they'll get the hint and share it with her and help end her loneliness."
Stewart hasn't been very active on the dating scene since her 1990 divorce from Andrew Stewart. Following her divorce, she entered a longterm relationship with the Simonyi, only to find herself broken hearted when he ended things for Persdotter, who's 40 years younger than Stewart.
After being burned twice by love, Stewart has all but swore off dating. In July 2022 she revealed she had "two mad crushes," however, the men were married to two of her friends — and she refused to come between a marriage!