At a Crossroads: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Living Separate Lives' as Strained Couple Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary
Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are at a crossroads in their marriage, according to a sensational report which claims the stars are "living separate lives."
The famous couple first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000 and tied the knot more than two decades ago on July 4, 2002.
As for what is causing the divide, "One of her biggest concessions recently was moving the family from San Francisco [where they bought a home in 2020] back to Malibu," a source told Closer.
Roberts and Moder share three children together and are known for keeping their family life private. According to the tipster, the pair sold their $11 million property last fall to appease Moder, 55, "who missed his surfing and industry connections. But things don't look so great now that they've settled back into the LA way of life."
The source spilled that Roberts and Moder have their own hobbies, which would reasonably be a positive sign for any couple although they said it may be causing too much time apart.
"She's doing her thing, he's doing his. They're living separate lives. They even have multiple houses and often live apart," per the report. "It used to be that she would do a movie here and there," but now that their kids are older, she is "looking to pile on more work."
Roberts' star continues to be on the rise considering her last two big films Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind were both big hits.
"It's given Julia an extra level of clout to have starred in one of the biggest rom-coms of the past 10 years and then Netflix's biggest movie of 2023 back-to-back," said the source. "Julia's on fire, but her work is all-consuming and her marriage is suffering."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.
Fortunately, it seems they are both on the same page about sticking together despite recent changes.
"The hope is that they can find some kind of balance again between her professional and personal life," per the report. "When it comes down to it, she doesn't want her marriage to fail — nor does he."