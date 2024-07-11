The source spilled that Roberts and Moder have their own hobbies, which would reasonably be a positive sign for any couple although they said it may be causing too much time apart.

"She's doing her thing, he's doing his. They're living separate lives. They even have multiple houses and often live apart," per the report. "It used to be that she would do a movie here and there," but now that their kids are older, she is "looking to pile on more work."

Roberts' star continues to be on the rise considering her last two big films Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind were both big hits.