'Total Nightmare': Julia Roberts Furious Over Brother Eric's Upcoming Tell-All: Report
Julia Roberts is said to be anxious about the release of her brother Eric Roberts' tell-all book, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, the juicy book could blow the lid off the sibling's turbulent relationship — and insiders claim it's stressing out the Pretty Woman star.
"When Julia is stressed out, she gets very short-tempered and takes it out on those around her — and that's happening again thanks to Eric blindsiding her with this book," a source told the National Enquirer.
The tipster added, "Julia has always been extremely private, so this is a total nightmare!"
Sources allege Eric, 67, has promised his sister he's not going to slam her, but that's not doing much to ease her mind.
"Julia just doesn't want anything about her past coming out, and she's begged Eric to stop this nonsense, but he's flat-out refusing," the insider said.
The Expendables stud is already hyping his book, Runaway Train: My Life So Far, by promising readers an unvarnished look at his career, his struggles with substance abuse — and his complicated relationship with his superstar sister.
"There was a time when Julia and Eric didn't get along because of his drug addiction, but they mended fences years ago after he got sober," the source dished. "Still, she's a very private person and hates the idea of anything at all being written about her."
"She's obsessing over what Eric might blab, and [her family] has to deal with the fallout," the source continued.
"It's a real mess!" the source added.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Julia and Eric's reps for comment.
