Julia Roberts Trashed Dead Sister As Drug Addict, Nancy Motes' Fiance Claims John Dilbeck believes the actress was ‘jealous’ of her younger sibling.

Julia Roberts has smeared her dead sister, Nancy Motes, by painting her as a drug addict.

That’s the claim of Motes’ fiancé, John Dilbeck, who was two months shy of marrying her when Motes, 37, killed herself in 2014.

“I personally still hold Julia responsible for the death of my fiancée,” said Dilbeck, 37. “When people ask me about Julia, I just tell the truth because I’m honoring the memory of my fiancée.”

According to Dilbeck, the Pretty Woman star has portrayed Motes as a junkie.

“They make her out to be this drug addict when really we’re talking about weed. That’s what she had a record for in Georgia,” he said. “We’re not talking about heroin. It’s slander on someone who can’t defend themselves — and people should know what Julia did.”

Dilbeck also claimed Roberts, 52, ridiculed her sister about her weight, driving her into a depression that led to an early grave.

He also charged that Roberts’ last words to Motes were: “I want you dead and gone. I’m drawing my knife in the sand!”

Three months later, Dilbeck found Motes dead in the bathtub. She’d swallowed a fistful of prescription medications.

“When I finally met Julia, I was lying to myself that this person couldn’t possibly be that wretched or mean,” he said. “I believe she was jealous of Nancy’s close relationship with their mother,” Betty Lou Bredemus.

Roberts did not respond to RadarOnline.com’s request for comment.