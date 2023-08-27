'All So Fake': A-Lister Julia Roberts Putting Hollywood 'Behind Her' and Prefers Life Away From Limelight
America's sweetheart Julia Roberts is considering leaving behind Hollywood in favor of a more low-key lifestyle hours away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational new report claimed the Oscar-winning actress has been savoring every moment spent at the luxe $8.3 million townhouse she and husband Danny Moder purchased in 2020 and has been pushing him to consider moving there full-time.
"She loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave," spilled one source, who said the couple still plans to keep their Malibu spread as well as their 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico.
"Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco — which is still the No. 1 place she'd like to live if Danny ever agrees," the tipster added, revealing that Moder, for his part, was torn but has been "coming around to that idea lately."
Roberts has taken a liking to the city as "it's far more cultured and endearing to her than hanging around her Malibu estate," the report stated.
Now that it's on the table, "she and Danny are planning a big sit-down to decide one way or another — and it's looking increasingly like a full-blown move is on the horizon."
Insiders said that either way, Roberts and Moder want to hang onto their Southern Cali abode for beach holidays with their three kids, 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old Henry.
The Pretty Woman icon and cameraman first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000 and have been married for more than two decades, tying the knot on July 4, 2002.
This year, the lovebirds celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and she honored the special occasion by posting a rare PDA pic.
Roberts previously expressed the importance of family to her during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, explaining, "It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."
If it's up to her, Roberts will be enjoying even more time with her loved ones away from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown, according to the National Enquirer.
"This is more about doing what feels right for her state of mind," said a source. "She's got very little interest in Hollywood. To her, it's all so fake. She's excited about starting a new chapter."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Roberts and Moder for comment.