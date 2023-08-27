'All So Fake': A-Lister Julia Roberts Putting Hollywood 'Behind Her' and Prefers Life Away From Limelight

A sensational new report claimed the Oscar-winning actress has been savoring every moment spent at the luxe $8.3 million townhouse she and husband Danny Moder purchased in 2020 and has been pushing him to consider moving there full-time.

America's sweetheart Julia Roberts is considering leaving behind Hollywood in favor of a more low-key lifestyle hours away, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"She loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave," spilled one source, who said the couple still plans to keep their Malibu spread as well as their 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

"Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco — which is still the No. 1 place she'd like to live if Danny ever agrees," the tipster added, revealing that Moder, for his part, was torn but has been "coming around to that idea lately."

Roberts has taken a liking to the city as "it's far more cultured and endearing to her than hanging around her Malibu estate," the report stated.