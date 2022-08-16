'I Know You': Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Calls 911 After Chilling Encounter With Intruder

Eric was under the impression the man recognized him from his acting roles, although he didn't give a clear answer on why he was waiting outside of their residence.

The Suits star asked the lurker to leave and the man walked off into the darkness, but that didn't put the concerns out of their minds so they decided to call the cops.

By the time police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found, according to TMZ.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Roberts for comment.