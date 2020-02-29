Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pretty rich woman!

Julia Roberts plunked down a whopping $8.3 million for a stunning San Francisco home, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

The Erin Brockovich star snapped up a 6,245 SQ. FT. classic revival shingled residence in the exclusive Presidio Heights neighborhood.

According to documents obtained by Radar, Roberts’ trust purchased the home on December 12, 2019.

The Oscar winner’s new home has a stunning “1000+ bottle wine room” the Sotheby’s website claimed.

The north bedroom in the home has a spectacular view of both the Bay and Golden Gate bridges.

Designed by Architect Sylvain Schnaittacher and built approximately 1907-1908, Roberts’ San Francisco home has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Local news reports claim that she frequently spends her October 28 birthday in San Francisco, getting away from Los Angeles for the celebration.

The multi-millionaire also owns a palatial home in Malibu and a co-op in the West Village in Manhattan.

Scroll through the gallery for more details about Julia Robert’s luxurious new home.