Tamra Judge Sells House For More Than $2 Million Amid RHOC Exit & Ex's Cancer She and husband Eddie are 'going to start flipping' real estate after leaving Bravo.

Just days after Tamra Judge announced she’d be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County and that her ex-husband Simon Barney was battling throat cancer, she’s sold her $2 million house.

Tamra told Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM Radio that she and current spouse Eddie Judge would be moving out of their six-bedroom, four and half bathroom home in ritzy Coto De Caza, California.

Real estate agent Shelley Black of Veranda Realty helped the two buy the property for $2 million back in October 2018.

And this January, Black approached the Judges with a buyer willing to pay even more. The offer came after Tamra, 52, left RHOC and she told Lewis, 49, “I had so much happen to me in one week. Our house wasn’t even on the market! My good friend Shelley Black…she said, ‘Hey, I have somebody who wants to buy your house.’ ”

The former Bravo star jumped at the offer as it was $200,000 more than she had paid for it less than two years ago, which means a tidy profit.

“I was like, ‘Sold!’ ” said Tamra, revealing that the house is currently in escrow.

The longtime RHOC star quit after being offered a humiliating demotion to friend status with a salary cut, as a source told Radar. “Bravo bosses wanted Tamra to be bridge from the old cast to the new in season 15 and she refused,” the spy told Radar.

Now Tamra is talking about getting into house flipping as she contemplates a Bravo-free future.

Meanwhile, Tamra Judge’s ex-husband Simon Barney is in the battle of his life with Stage 3 throat cancer.

Simon is the father of three of Tamra’s four children and now she must face the harsh reality of his difficult medical situation.

“If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,” Simon said.

