'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge’s Ex-Husband Diagnosed With Stage III Throat Cancer ‘If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,’ Simon Barney says.

Tamra Judge has a harsh reality to face following her departure from the Real Housewives of Orange County: the Bravo star’s ex-husband Simon Barney has been diagnosed with stage III throat cancer, PEOPLE reported.

Back in May, Simon noticed his salivary glands were swollen on one side, but he was told it was possibly just an infection. An ultrasound and biopsy would later show he had cancer.

Doctors found the disease had spread into Simon’s throat, tonsils and lymph nodes to such an extent that surgery was ruled out, leaving him with the option of only undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

Now, he receives chemotherapy every three weeks and must go to radiation 5 five days a week — for a total of seven weeks.

“You have an appetite but you can’t eat anything because your taste buds are gone, or they taste and smell like chemo — this metallic, disgusting taste and smell,” he said of the grueling medical regimen. “My throat is swollen and bleeding which makes it difficult to swallow even water.”

During his treatment, Simon has also experienced constant buzzing in his ear and slight hair loss, but he remains optimistic.

“I have hope,” Simon said. “Doctors have said I’m doing really well so far. So that’s good, the prognosis is good.”

“I think, if you had to pick out of from all my family, I was the right person to get it,” he continued. “I can survive this, at least mentally.”

He added: “If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die. I’ve lived a good life, and you can’t do anything about that. But if it’s not, then I’m going to fight this. I’m going to fight it with a smile and a laugh, and I’m going to beat it. It’s whatever my destiny is.”

