Fans Outraged To Learn Studio Exec Once Considered Casting Julia Roberts To Play Harriet Tubman Film based on the slave-turned-political-activist’s life premiered this month.

Harriet — the historical film based on Harriet Tubman’s life as an American political activist born into slavery — was a success thanks to its talented cast. British actress Cynthia Erivo was given the leading role, but as RadarOnline.com has learned, a studio executive once considered casting Julia Roberts to play the part.

Fans are outraged after having just learned Roberts, 52,was once suggested for the role of Tubman when the film’s screenwriter and producer, Gregory Allen Howard first started working on the project in 1994.

In a Q&A with Allen Howard, 57, published earlier this month by Harriet studio Focus Features, he admitted “the climate in Hollywood … was very different” 25 years ago.

“I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” Allen Howard recalled. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

In the end, however, the executives came to the realization that Roberts, in fact, could not pay Tubman and should not have been considered.

Speaking of why he chose Erivo, 32, for the role, Allen Howard said he was captivated by her stage-presence the first time he saw her. “I first saw her when the other producers flew me to New York to see her in The Color Purple,” he said. “As soon as she opened her mouth, I thought, ‘Yes, that’s Harriet.’ Afterwards I emailed the other producers, ‘That’s Harriet. She’s a little stick of dynamite.’”

While it’s been 25 years since he began working on the film, Allen Howard said it’s finally the right time for it to be appreciated, and credits movies like 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther for paving the way and breaking ground in the industry.

Harriet premiered this November 1, 2019.