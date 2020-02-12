Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amy Roloff Is 'Purging' Memories Of Ex Matt As She Leaves Farm In Big House Move 'I don't know whether to jump up and yell Hooray or cry,' Amy admits while packing.

Amy Roloff has updated fans on her progress of packing up and leaving the family farm—and it appears she is “purging” memories of her ex-husband Matt.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the Little People, Big World matriarch, who is engaged to longtime beau Chris Marek, bought a new house last year.

Her real estate broker fiancé Chris sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019.

Radar also discovered that Amy also sold a portion of the iconic Roloff Farm to Matt for a whopping $667,000.

Since then, Matt has been cleaning and clearing the farm.

In her memoir A Little Me, the mom of four claimed ex Matt “betrayed” her years before their divorce with none other than his now-girlfriend, former family farm manager Caryn Chandler.

Now, Amy can banish those bad memories with her move!

On Tuesday, February 11, Amy posted a photo of her Ford minivan with a bunch of packing boxes in the trunk along with her beloved dog Felix.

The TV star revealed she’s been hauling a lot of things “from the farm to my new house. And it’s back and forth and back and forth.”

Amy told her followers in the caption, “And yes, I’m doing most of it myself – after 30 years – I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids. And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging.”

She added, “I’m thrilled to see some light at the end of this long journey of moving, purging, packing and moving into my new house. Woohoo! Sometimes I don’t know whether to jump up and yell’ ‘Hooray’ or cry. I do know I feel relieved.”

