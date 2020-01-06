Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cold Feet? 'Little People' Star Amy Roloff Pushes Back Wedding To 2021 The reality star admits to cash crunch after purchasing new home.

Fans hoping to see Amy Roloff walking down the aisle in an upcoming season of her hit TLC show Little People, Big World are going to have to wait a little while longer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

On December 22, Amy revealed on a Facebook live, alongside her best friend Lisa Dixon, that her wedding plans were interrupted and pushed to 2021.

The confession surprised Dixon, who said: “I thought you had a date picked out for next year?”

“Oh no, that wasn’t going to work, no way, so 2021 is when it’s going to happen,” the Roloff matriarch replied.

Amy went on to explain that her Christmas shopping put a dent into her finances.

“There’s like no money left in my bank account, the money is literally flying out the doors!”

As Radar readers know, Amy got engaged to her realtor boyfriend of three years, Chris Marek, 56, in September, just a day after her 55th birthday.

She wore her heart-shaped diamond engagement ring on the social media chat fest as she caught up with her followers.

Amy also detailed her big move off the family pumpkin farm in Helvetia to a suburb of Hillsboro, Oregon, which is fifteen minutes away.

As Radar previously reported, on September 27, she purchased a five-bedroom, four bath 3,767 square foot home for $588,500. Her ex Matt Roloff, 58, cashed her out of one portion of the farm for $667,000.

“I thought I’d be moving in sooner,” she said, “but the construction took three weeks longer than expected. I’m lowering the counter tops and making other adjustments.”

On Christmas day, Amy posted a photo of her and Chris in front of the tree with presents underneath.

“Chris and I celebrated in the new house! New memories and adventure together.”

While fans will have to wait over a year for her big walk down the aisle she did give an idea of what their honeymoon will be like.

“I know Chris wants to go snorkeling, so somewhere warm,” she said.