Leaving The Farm For Good! ‘Little People' Star Amy Roloff Buys $588K Oregon Home The matriarch is preparing to wed longtime love Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff is leaving the farm for good, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal her new home was sold to her by none other than fiancé Chris Marek!

The house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon, was purchased for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019.

The Little People Big World star’s new abode is only a fifteen-minute drive from the Roloff Family Farm.

Following years of drama with ex Matt Roloff and the farm, Amy’s new home is sure to be a big transition. The house is located in a quaint suburban neighborhood surrounded by several other charming homes.

Amy will be going from living on a 36-acre property to a measly 0.16 acres!

Her new house boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and takes up an area of 3,767 square feet.

In September, Amy got engaged to her longtime boyfriend after more than three years of dating. The two were linked since 2016 following her tumultuous divorce from Matt.

The Little People matriarch has come a long way since that dark period in her life. In her latest book, Amy accused Matt of pursuing an inappropriate relationship with girlfriend Caryn, while the two were still married.

