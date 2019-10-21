‘Little People’ Mom Amy ‘In Acceptance’ She’s Out At Roloff Farms: ‘She’s Moved On’ The newly engaged star’s taking a backseat to ex Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn.

Amy Roloff recently admitted she didn’t participate in the family farm’s famous pumpkin season this year, while her ex-husband, Matt, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, seemed to be the stars of the show. However, she’s not bitter about her absence from the fall festivities, a source told exclusively RadarOnline.com.

“Amy is in acceptance about transitioning off the farm,” the source explained, adding that the grandmother of two was busy dealing with her late mother’s funeral arrangements and other related family issues in recent weeks.

“She’s really come a long way.”

Though the 55-year-old was once devastated over Matt’s divorce filing — and her allegations he was unfaithful during their marriage — she is now engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Chris Marek.

“I think part of her will always be hurt that Matt betrayed her in a way, but she’s found someone new. She’s moved on,” the source continued.

The reality matriarch is also still looking for a new home after selling part of the Oregon farm to her ex.

For now, Amy says she’s flying to Michigan for her mother’s memorial, which will be held one month after her tragic death at 86.

“It’s a kind of mixed emotions for my heart kind of day. I’m sad and yet I know I’m blessed in many ways and I’m so thankful for life and moments,” she wrote on October 20. “Remember to be kind and let others know you love them every day.”