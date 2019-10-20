Amy Roloff has been sidelined from the family pumpkin patch business while her ex-husband Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is front and center there! In social media posts this weekend, the Little People, Big World exes revealed their contrasting lives during Halloween season. Amy, 55, wrote on her Instagram account on Saturday, October 19, captioning a photo of herself with an elderly fan at Roloff Farms, “Even though I wasn’t really a part of Pumpkin season this year (various reasons), I truly missed meeting so many of you and dressing up. Enjoy this amazing time of year—Fall.”

It wasn’t clear if her picture was a throwback one, but the recent deathof Amy’s mother Patricia at age 86 likely caused her to step away from the pumpkin patch this year. Earlier this week, still in mourning, Amy told her devoted fans online, “My Mom passed on Sept 24th. I’m going back home, to Michigan, to say good-bye and be with my Dad and my family…the memories I have of her will be with me for a life time.”

Followers have weighed in with their deepest condolences. Meanwhile, also on Saturday, Matt, 58, posted an Instagram photo of him and Caryn cuddling and smiling in front of the pumpkin patch area and Halloween maze at the family farm. The shot was likely taken on Friday, October 18.

Matt lovingly wrote as a caption, “Look who came out and helped at the pumpkin patch today. @rolofffarms @carynchandler1 We over heard one little boy tell his mom on the way out ‘mom. That was the best day of my life.’ Now that made us smile! #funfun #lovelove.” As RadarOnline.com readers know, Matt recently revealed that he and Caryn left the family farm quickly for Phoenix, Arizona after the shocking auction of his family items on September 14.

“Tons of random things for sale,” Matt told fans about selling off bits of his famous TV family’s history. Matt’s auction move came after his war with ex-wife Amy over the property. Radar exclusively reported that Amy recently sold a portion of the iconic farm to Matt for a whopping $667,000.

Since then, Matt has been cleaning and clearing the farm. His supportive girlfriend has been by his side the entire time. Matt wrote on Instagram at the end of the day on September 14, with a photo of himself and Caryn facing the cameras, “Today we conducted the very fun auction all morning while also filming for LPBW the entire time.” Matt then revealed it was time to flee the farm again for his Arizona vacation home with his galpal!

He wrote, “as soon as the auction (and filming wrapped today) Caryn and I bolted to the airport to catch the late flight from Portland to Phoenix—now we are all cozy in our Arizona home. Sitting on the back terrace enjoying the warmth…Deciding which pool to visit tomorrow for some long overdue noodle time.” Now, Matt and Caryn are giving Halloween fans their all at the Oregon pumpkin patch.

While Amy lost her mom, that sad news came one week after one of her happiest moments—getting engaged to her longtime beau Chris Marek. Chris asked Amy to be his wife on September 18. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she told People. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!”