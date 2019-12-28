Leaving Farm Fail? Amy Roloff Admits She's 'Adjusting' To her 'Smaller' New Home
After 'LPBW' star sold iconic property to ex Matt, she says there's 'no comparison.'
After 'LPBW' star sold iconic property to ex Matt, she says there's 'no comparison.'
Amy Roloff appears to be undergoing new home pangs as she’s left the famed family Farm for her own digs with fiancé Chris Marek.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Little People, Big World matriarch posted a selfie with her dog Felix on Instagram and admitted in the caption that her new house is something she’s “adjusting to” and it’s “no comparison” to the Farm with a “smaller” backyard.
Amy told her devoted fans in a caption along with the cute photo, “Hello Saturday! A new house is something both Felix and I are adjusting to.”
Matt Roloff‘s ex-wife said they were “Getting to know a smaller backyard, which is nice, living in a neighborhood, that’s pretty cool too, meeting some of the neighbors and working on making the house a home.”
The reality TV star sweetly updated her followers, noting, “Furniture being delivered soon, closet being set up and wondering how I want to decorate it. That will be fun.”
Amy conceded, “Let’s face it, the farm will always be the farm, no comparison, but a new house in a new neighborhood will have its own adventure and it will take time to get use [sic] to it and 2020 will be another interesting year.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello Saturday! 😊. A new house is something both Felix 🐾 and I are adjusting to. Getting to know a smaller backyard, which is nice, living in a neighborhood, that’s pretty cool too, meeting some of the neighbors and working on making the house a home. Furniture being delivered soon, closet being set up and wondering how I want to decorate it. That will be fun. Let’s face it, the farm will always be the farm, no comparison, but a new house in a new neighborhood will have its own adventure and it will take time to get use to it and 2020 will be another interesting year. Felix and I will hopefully be ready 😊♥️🐾♥️😊. Life moments and more opportunities to #gather… So anyone else have experience helping a furry friend get adjusted to new surroundings? Any helpful hints/tips? #newhouse #newneighborhood #amyroloffssecondact #rollingin2020 #newadventure #lifechanges #morefuntimesahead
On Christmas Day, Amy posed in the new house wearing jammies in front of her decorated tree and cuddling with boyfriend Chris.
View this post on Instagram
A very Merry Christmas Day to you all! ♥️🎄🎶🎁🎶🎄♥️. Im still in awe of the miracle in the gift of Jesus each year and everyday.. A priceless gift for us all- full of love joy peace forgiveness… and all we have to do is receive it. What a gift! Chris and I celebrated Christmas in the new house! New memories and adventure together. What a change to be someplace new. And I’ll look forward to making dinner and having most of my kids and grandkids over! Gift of Christas, not only Jesus but being with each other, embracing these moments as precious, not to take for granted but with gratitude. Christmas – Emmanuel – God with us. I hope you have a wonderful day with family and friends and celebrate the gift. Merry Christmas with Love♥️ #christmasmorning #thegift #jesus #familyandfriends #nearandfar #merrychristmas2019
“What a gift! Chris and I celebrated Christmas in the new house! New memories and adventure together. What a change to be someplace new,” she wrote.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Amy, 55, recently sold a portion of the iconic Roloff Farm to Matt, 58,for a whopping $667,000.
Amy revealed during last season’s Little People, Big World that she would be taking the buyout option on the farm, letting Matt take over entirely.
Real estate broker Chris sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend, who are engaged, will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019.
Although Amy has left the farm, her new abode is only a fifteen-minute drive from it.
She appears to have recently buried the hatchet with Matt after their bitter divorce.
On November 22, Matt posted an Instagram photo of himself joyously posing with his ex-wife, grandson Jackson (their son Zach and his wife Tori‘s baby boy), and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler.
The move came after the entire LPBW clan celebrated Tori giving birth to her second child with Zach, daughter Lilah on Nov. 19.
Sound off in the comments below!