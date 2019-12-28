Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leaving Farm Fail? Amy Roloff Admits She's 'Adjusting' To her 'Smaller' New Home After 'LPBW' star sold iconic property to ex Matt, she says there's 'no comparison.'

Amy Roloff appears to be undergoing new home pangs as she’s left the famed family Farm for her own digs with fiancé Chris Marek.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Little People, Big World matriarch posted a selfie with her dog Felix on Instagram and admitted in the caption that her new house is something she’s “adjusting to” and it’s “no comparison” to the Farm with a “smaller” backyard.

Amy told her devoted fans in a caption along with the cute photo, “Hello Saturday! A new house is something both Felix and I are adjusting to.”

Matt Roloff‘s ex-wife said they were “Getting to know a smaller backyard, which is nice, living in a neighborhood, that’s pretty cool too, meeting some of the neighbors and working on making the house a home.”

The reality TV star sweetly updated her followers, noting, “Furniture being delivered soon, closet being set up and wondering how I want to decorate it. That will be fun.”

Amy conceded, “Let’s face it, the farm will always be the farm, no comparison, but a new house in a new neighborhood will have its own adventure and it will take time to get use [sic] to it and 2020 will be another interesting year.”

On Christmas Day, Amy posed in the new house wearing jammies in front of her decorated tree and cuddling with boyfriend Chris.

“What a gift! Chris and I celebrated Christmas in the new house! New memories and adventure together. What a change to be someplace new,” she wrote.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Amy, 55, recently sold a portion of the iconic Roloff Farm to Matt, 58,for a whopping $667,000.

Amy revealed during last season’s Little People, Big World that she would be taking the buyout option on the farm, letting Matt take over entirely.

Real estate broker Chris sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend, who are engaged, will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019.

Although Amy has left the farm, her new abode is only a fifteen-minute drive from it.

She appears to have recently buried the hatchet with Matt after their bitter divorce.

On November 22, Matt posted an Instagram photo of himself joyously posing with his ex-wife, grandson Jackson (their son Zach and his wife Tori‘s baby boy), and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

The move came after the entire LPBW clan celebrated Tori giving birth to her second child with Zach, daughter Lilah on Nov. 19.