Reality star couple 'so excited' over new addition to the family.

Congratulations are in order for Zach and Tori Roloff!

The Little People, Big World couple are proud parents to a new bundle of joy after welcoming their second child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Lilah Ray Roloff was born at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 18½ inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” the new mom of two told PEOPLE.

Their family has now grown to four, with son Jackson Kyle, 2, whom the couple welcomed in May 2017.

Jackson has achondroplasia just like his famous dad, the most common form of dwarfism.

As Radar readers know, Tori, 28, made her own announcement, writing, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! 🎀”