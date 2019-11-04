Loose Lips! Amy Roloff Reveals Tori's Daughter Will Be A Little Person, Deletes Video 'Little People' Zach's wife said she wasn't ready to tell all about unborn baby.

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are having another little person!

In a now-deleted Facebook Live viewed by RadarOnline.com Amy Roloff revealed that her son, 29, and expectant daughter-in-law’s second child will “have the same type of dwarfism as her dad Zachary and brother Jackson.”

“She will be a little person,” grandma Amy, 55, said in the video.

“And just to give you a quick synopsis, they have a 50/50 chance of having a little person like Zachary, or be an average size person,” Amy continued. “So, I commend Tori, she’s a good mom. I also commend her because realizing when you’re not used to it, she’s going to be the different one in her own family, instead of maybe Jackson or something like that.”

A few hours later, the clip disappeared from Amy’s feed.

Tori, 28, previously said she wasn’t ready to tell fans any details about her daughter, only telling followers that the unborn baby girl was “healthy.”

“I think she is going to be great. She is doing great,” Amy added in the Live clip. “And I love how they are both parenting Jackson. I think they’re both doing wonderful in how they are doing that.”

As Radar readers know, Zach and Tori welcomed their first child, son Jackson, back in 2017.

Tori revealed that she first found out Jackson would have the same type of dwarfism as her husband when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

Tori expressed her concerns about dwarfism before learning that Jackson would be a little person. At one point during her pregnancy, she called the condition “scary” and admitted that it was hard to think of one’s child as being “different.”

Zach agreed with her concerns. “You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” he said at the time. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

The pair’s daughter is expected to arrive in just a few weeks, with Tori’s due date being mid-December.

As Radar readers know, the stars bought a lavish five-bedroom home in Oregon in spring 2018 to accommodate their growing family.