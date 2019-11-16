Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amy Roloff Struggles With Move Into New House After Fleeing The Farm! It's taking 'LPBW' star 'much longer' than she thought to disentangle from ex Matt.

Amy Roloff has revealed she’s struggling with her move into the new house she bought after selling her part of Roloff Farm to ex-husband Matt.

The Little People, Big World matriarch told fans on Instagram with a low key selfie photo on Friday, Nov. 15, that “A lot has happened in the last almost three months in my world. Whew! Many different emotions from happy and elated to sad and stressful.”

Amy went on to confide that it’s been a little overwhelming recently celebrating her 55th birthday, getting engaged to beau Chris Marek, learning she’s going to be a grandma again, and her mother Patricia passing away.

She then noted “the length of time, much longer than I thought, it’s taking to move out of the farm house to dealing with contractors in a new house.”

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Amy recently sold a portion of the iconic Roloff Farm farm to Matt for a whopping $667,000.

Radar also learned that Amy bought a new house and has left the Farm for good.

Her real estate broker fiancé Chris sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend, who popped the question, will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019.

Amy has left her famed family farm but the new abode is only a fifteen-minute drive from it.

As fans know, Amy endured a slew of drama with Matt, who loves longtime galpal Caryn Chandler. The two took over the family pumpkin patch as Amy was sidelined from it this year amid her mother’s sad death.

Also, Amy was making important decisions about her living arrangements.

Radar discovered that her new house is located in a quaint suburban neighborhood surrounded by several other charming homes, but she will be going from living on a 36-acre property to a measly 0.16 acres.

Still, Amy’s new house should be perfect for her and Chris, boasting five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a total of 3,767 square feet.

However, moving has been hard on for the mother of four.

She previously told social media followers that she and Chris were going on “the adventure of seeing what’s out their [sic] in the furniture world-dining table, chairs, couches, tables…it’s a little intimidating the many choices and what do I like.”

But that’s nothing compared to the move itself!

On Friday, Amy wrote poignantly on Instagram, “I must admit I haven’t handled the collision of all these wonderful and sad emotions and life moments all at once as gracefully as I had hoped or wanted.

“I really don’t handle stress as well as I had thought.”

But religious Amy has found “faith and grace” has helped her.

She wrote on a happier note on her Instagram post, “I have a little time to get to take to move into a new house.”

The reality TV star concluded, “I have a lot to be grateful for.”

Her fans weighed in with support, with one writing in a typical response, “Amy, you got this!”