Love Nest! Amy Roloff Goes Furniture Shopping With Fiance Chris After Buying New Home TV star who left farm admits looking for new couches & tables is 'intimidating.'

Moving on! Amy Roloff is shopping for new furniture as she builds her love nest with fiancé Chris Marek. The Little People, Big World matriarch’s Instagram comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Amy has bought a new house and has left the Roloff Farm for good.

On Friday night, November 8, Amy posted an open-mouthed selfie with Chris in a car and captioned it, “Guess what? Having a little fun in the adventure of seeing what’s out their [sic] in the furniture world-dining table, chairs, couches, tables…it’s a little intimidating the many choices and what do I like.” Amy, 55, continued with a smiling emoji, “I hope I’ll know when the time is right…My Friday night.#storyofamyandchrism #furnitureshopping #thechoices #thedecisions #havingfun #llifechanges.”

Matt Roloff’s ex-wife certainly has seen life changes, as Radar readers know. Her real estate broke fiancé Chris sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon. Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend, who are engaged, will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for a whopping $588,500 on September 27, 2019. Amy has left her famed family farm but the new abode is only a fifteen-minute drive from it.

As fans know, Amy endured a slew of drama with Matt, who loves longtime galpal Caryn Chandler. The two took over the family pumpkin patch as Amy was sidelined from it this year amidher mother passing away. Also, Amy was making important decisions about her living arrangements.

Radar discovered that her new house is located in a quaint suburban neighborhood surrounded by several other charming homes, but she will be going from living on a 36-acre property to a measly 0.16 acres. However, there should be plenty of room for her and Chris, who popped the question on September 18. Of course Amy was delighted to say yes to her silver fox. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she told People. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!” Radar exclusively reported that Amy recently sold a portion of the iconic Roloff Farm farm to Matt for a whopping $667,000.

Amy revealed during last season’s Little People, Big World that she would be taking the buyout option on the farm, letting Matt take over entirely. Since then, Matt has been cleaning and clearing the farm. Meanwhile, Amy’s new house boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and takes up an area of 3,767 square feet. Although Amy recently admitted in a Facebook Live that she had plans to move in with Chris before they tied the knot, it looks like she purchased her new home all by herself. The deed lists Amy as the sole owner.

The home was built in 2006 and is yet to be little person friendly — though renovations are sure to be made. The kitchen — made of black marble stone and oak wood — opens into the living room area. A huge pantry for Amy’s Little Kitchen business is also built into the home.

The living room floor is made entirely of wood, and the space features a beautiful marble fireplace. While the backyard is smaller than what Amy is used to, it does have a small garden and pond. But it looks like some of Amy’s privacy will be given up as houses surround the lawn. Her new home has enough bedrooms to invite her grandkids, relatives, and loved ones over for holidays or special occasions.

Now, for the first time in years, divorced mom of four Amy is building a new nest and is overwhelmed by furniture choices!