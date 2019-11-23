Amy Roloff Buries The Hatchet With Ex Matt And His Galpal Caryn Chandler Three pose together with Jackson after Zach and Tori's second child is born!

Has a new grandchild ended the Roloff family feud between Amy and Matt? On Friday night, November 22, Matt posted an Instagram photo of himself joyously posing with his ex-wife, grandson Jackson (their son Zach and his wife Tori’s baby boy), and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler! The move came after the entire Little People, Big World family celebrated Tori giving birth to her second child with Zach, daughter Lilah on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The baby girl was born at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 18½ inches long. Now Matt, 58, has shared a photo of Amy, 55, holding Jackson and standing next to her ex-husband with Caryn peeking out behind them. He also posted a couple of other pictures of Jackson, one of which showed the little person boy wearing a “big brother” tee shirt to mark Lilah coming into the world.

After gushing in his caption about how wonderful Lilah is, Matt wrote, “Out of the many photos taken over the past few days I choose these to share because they show the family unit that came together to make everything perfect….” As RadarOnline.com readers know, Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn before their divorce. In her tell-all book A Little Me, Amy shared with fans her belief that he’d had an inappropriate relationship with Caryn for years while the two were still married.

Amy wrote, “Matt and our farm manager [Caryn], who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.” After the famous LPBW couple divorced, Matt and Caryn publicly came out as a couple. Following the furor over Amy’s book allegation, the reality TV dad Instagrammed a photo of a full moon and tagged Caryn, claiming that he would be taking the “high road.”

Amy found love as well after her split from Matt and is now engaged to longtime beau Chris Marek. But Amy has endured a slew of drama with Matt and Caryn. The two took over the family pumpkin patch as Amy was sidelinedfrom it this year amid her mother passing away. Radar also exclusively reported that Amy has bought a new house and has left the Roloff Farm for good. Now, however, it appears that Amy, Matt, and Caryn can peacefully coexist thanks to the birth of Lilah, who will soon appear on the reality show.

Matt wrote in his caption, “I am the most Blessed Grandpa on the planet earth….Lilah is a professional baby..no other way to say it!..Just like her big brother Jackson and her cousin Ember she is Amazing in every way. She’s beautiful, calm, cool and collected. She eats and sleeps just like a professional baby.”