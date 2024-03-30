15 Celebrities Who Hate Being Famous

Brad Pitt rose to fame in Hollywood in the 1990s after appearing in hit films like Fight Club, 12 Monkeys, and Legends of the Fall. His spotlight has followed him since then, making him a fixture in the industry.

However, he never loves to be at the center of attention.

"It's everything we didn't sign up for," he told Newsweek in 2009. "There's this whole other entity that you get sucked into. You have to go and sell your wares... Somehow you're not supporting your film if you don't get out on a show and talk about your personal life. It has nothing to do with why I do this."