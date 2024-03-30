15 Celebrities Who Hate Being Famous
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt rose to fame in Hollywood in the 1990s after appearing in hit films like Fight Club, 12 Monkeys, and Legends of the Fall. His spotlight has followed him since then, making him a fixture in the industry.
However, he never loves to be at the center of attention.
"It's everything we didn't sign up for," he told Newsweek in 2009. "There's this whole other entity that you get sucked into. You have to go and sell your wares... Somehow you're not supporting your film if you don't get out on a show and talk about your personal life. It has nothing to do with why I do this."
Chris Evans
After starring in hit films and franchises, Chris Evans admitted to feeling anxious whenever he has to promote films.
"Just the life of doing what I do, being in the public eye, it's a stressful environment … You feel strange, self-aware, very foolish," he informed ShortList. "Your third eye clicks on, just to try to maintain a healthy sense of perspective, and you think, 'What am I doing here? I'm just making a movie, and people want all these things from me.'"
In another interview, Evans called fame "a funny thing" because of a lingering problem in the industry: "either worried you're going to be recognized or you're thankful you're not."
Daniel Radcliffe
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe started his career at a young age, and his exposure immediately showed him the bittersweet side of being an actor.
In 2019, he told Sam Jones on The Off Camera Show that his experience with fame was not always great.
"As a kid, the thing that sucked, and the thing that did, you know, burrow its way in there and was really unpleasant was getting booed," he recalled. "If you would be going into an event and the professional autograph hunters. There are some people who can do it and they go about it in a way that is okay, and they're not d---- about it and they're fine, but there are also some people that will boo and shout at a child."
Radcliffe added, "If you just hear people booing and shouting stuff at you and about you, that, as a kid, sucked. I do remember that being very disheartening."
Because of that, he did not wish his kids to have that kind of fame.
George Clooney
George Clooney warned everyone about the dangers of fame.
"That's not the good part of what I do for a living. The good part is the making of films. The unpleasant part is the fame part if you're not careful," Clooney continued.
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford cemented his career with his notable films over the decades, but the Star Wars legend revealed he only had a negative insight about fame.
"You always think, 'If I'm successful, then I'll have opportunities.' You never figure the cost of fame will be a total loss of privacy. That's incalculable," he shared with WENN in 2010. "What a burden that is for anybody. It was unanticipated and I've never enjoyed it. You can get the table you want in a restaurant. It gets you doctor's appointments. But what's that worth? Nothing."
Jennifer Lawrence
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Vogue.
"I am just not okay with [being famous]. It's as simple as that. I am just a normal girl and a human being, and I haven't been in this long enough to feel like this is my new normal. I'm not going to find peace with it," she opened up.
Johnny Depp
As one of the highest-paid actors in history, Johnny Depp has successfully found fame in Hollywood despite the setbacks in his career.
"If I want to take my kids to the mall or walk through Disneyland or … just walk the streets even, that's out of the question," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said. "And then you start to realize that for the past ten or 15 years you've been going into restaurants through the back door, scurrying along greasy floors, trying to get to some private room. It's not unlike living like a fugitive."
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts has earned a reputation for being difficult to work with that she got the nickname "Tinkerhell." But even the actress herself has her own difficulties.
"That's why it's so absurd and frustrating," she shared. "Why should I have to explain something that's never been an issue in my life?"
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart has never been a fan of fame, telling Harpers Bazaar in 2015, "Fame is the worst thing in the world. Especially if it's pointless. When people say, 'I want to be famous' — why? You don't do anything?"
Lady Gaga
From being a singer, Lady Gaga expanded her career and became an actress. Her work in the industries has led her to have more spotlights than the others, but she has yet to like it.
"I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was 'Lady Gaga' and then I became very depressed and I didn't want to be myself," she stated in her 2020 interview with People. "I felt threatened by the things my career brought into my life and the pace of my life."
Mark Harmon
Despite having his name on series and movies credits, Mark Harmon has always wanted to keep a low profile because "fame" and "success" were reportedly not worth it during a certain point in his life.
"I was in the jungles of New Guinea making a not-very-good movie when my firstborn child took his first steps," he shared. "No job is worth missing life's important moments." After that, he stuck to TV so he could stay home more.
Megan Fox
While starring in hit films, Megan Fox had some realizations in life regarding the downsides of fame.
"I don't think people understand. They all think we should shut the f—k up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or you drive a Bentley. So your life must be so great," the Transformers star told Esquire in 2013.
Fox continued, "What people don't realize is that fame, whatever your worst experience in high school, when you were being bullied by those ten kids in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where you're being bullied by millions of people constantly."
Robert Pattinson
From Batman to Twilight, Robert Pattinson went through ups and downs because of his notable portrayals. In fact, his fame affected his capacity to go out in peace, that he could not go to the grocery without bumping into paparazzi.
"People don't realize how lonely you are. In any case, I feel fortunate because success didn't reach me very young, at least, I had the opportunity to have a life before," he informed Spanish GQ.
Shailene Woodley
At age 5, Shailene Woodley started learning how to embrace her fame — but she still could not do it.
"The 'fame' word was hard for me because it felt like there was a separation between me and everyone else, and I feel like that word alone is so stigmatized and there are so many connotations associated with it that for a long time I refused to even acknowledge it," the Divergent star told AP in 2019.
Shia LaBeouf
Despite his controversies, Shia LaBeouf still has a place in the spotlight. However, he has attempted to stay out of it several times.
"The requirements to being a star/ celebrity are namely, you must become an enslaved body," he said.