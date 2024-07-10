Eric Roberts has revealed that he's under strict orders not to talk about his famous family members.

When the actor was asked about his sister Julia Roberts on a recent episode of the Still Here Hollywood podcast, he responded, "You'll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She don't want to talk about it," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia, once one of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet, is said to prefer life away from the limelight these days — and was reportedly "furious" over Eric's upcoming tell-all memoir Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far, which comes out in September.