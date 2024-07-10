Strict Orders: Eric Roberts Blocked From Talking About Famous Sister Julia and Daughter Emma
Eric Roberts has revealed that he's under strict orders not to talk about his famous family members.
When the actor was asked about his sister Julia Roberts on a recent episode of the Still Here Hollywood podcast, he responded, "You'll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She don't want to talk about it," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia, once one of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet, is said to prefer life away from the limelight these days — and was reportedly "furious" over Eric's upcoming tell-all memoir Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far, which comes out in September.
Eric admitted that his daughter Emma Roberts also "told me not to talk about her, but I stumbled and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do."
"I'm in love with my daughter’s work these days. I can’t believe how great she’s become," the proud father continued. "I'm so proud of her I can't see straight."
"Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, 'Oh my God, here she goes again.'And I'm just so happy to be her dad because she’s kicking ass. And I’m so proud."
Eric also waded into the "nepo baby" discourse, claiming he contributed "absolutely nothing" to his daughter's success in Hollywood. "Except I gave her that name," he added.
During a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, the American Horror Story actress caused a stir by claiming she "lost more jobs than I've gained from being in the business. People have opinions and sometimes maybe they're not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."
"People like to say, 'Oh, you know, you have a leg up because you’re a family in the industry,'" Emma said in another recent interview on the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast. "But then the other side to that is, you know, you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don’t have good experience being with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance."