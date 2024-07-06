'Reality Check': Nepo-Baby Emma Roberts Faces Backlash for Claiming Her 'Family Ties' Never Got Her a Job
Nerve actress Emma Roberts faced ridicule for claiming her family lost her more jobs and gained for being a "nepo baby" in Hollywood.
Emma's comments were shared on social media, where several critics mocked her, calling out the 33-year-old for "denying reality."
One user shared a post quoting the Madam Web actress, writing, "It annoys me even more when nepo babies complain about being perceived as nepo babies."
Another person commented, "Reality Check: You can get jobs because of your family's name AND lose jobs because of it. I refuse to believe her name hasn't helped her with getting opportunities."
A third user clarified, "I think she's a talented actor, but I also think her name helped her land earlier roles and got that ball rolling."
Emma, the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts, shared her perspective on how being a part of a famous family has impacted her career.
During a sit-down interview with Flaunt magazine, the American Horror Story actress said, "I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business. People have opinions and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family."
She claimed, "I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."
During the interview, Emma highlighted the gender disparities in how nepo babies are perceived in the industry. She noted that women in similar positions face more scrutiny compared to their male counterparts.
To illustrate her point, the We're the Millers actress contrasted her own experience with that of Oceans 11 actor George Clooney, implying that women nepo babies are subject to harsher judgment.
The term "nepo baby" refers to individuals who benefit from familial connections in the entertainment industry.
This is not the first time Emma has addressed the challenges of navigating Hollywood as a nepo baby.
In a previous conversation on the podcast Table for Two, she emphasized the difficulties women face in the industry due to their family connections.
Despite the privileges that come with a famous last name, Emma emphasized the downsides, stating that nepotism has not guaranteed success for her.