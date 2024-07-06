'Reality Check': Nepo-Baby Emma Roberts Faces Backlash for Claiming Her 'Family Ties' Never Got Her a Job

Emma's comments were shared on social media, where several critics mocked her, calling out the 33-year-old for "denying reality."

One user shared a post quoting the Madam Web actress, writing, "It annoys me even more when nepo babies complain about being perceived as nepo babies."

Another person commented, "Reality Check: You can get jobs because of your family's name AND lose jobs because of it. I refuse to believe her name hasn't helped her with getting opportunities."

A third user clarified, "I think she's a talented actor, but I also think her name helped her land earlier roles and got that ball rolling."