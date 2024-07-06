President Joe Biden Needs to be Evaluated for Parkinson’s Disease: Medical Experts
Several medical experts believe President Joe Biden needs to be fully evaluated and tested for Parkinson's disease if he wants to stay in the race.
According to experts, Biden has been exhibiting various symptoms of Parkinson’s, including a slowed walk, slight lurching inertia when starting a step or turn, flat face (hypomimia), a staring look with diminished blinking and a low raspy voice (hypophonia), all occurring together.
“The pathologic elements seem fully aligned,” one doctor who has treated many Parkinson’s told law professor and blogger Paul Campos.
Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, had a discussion with President Biden's personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, along with another physician, Dr. John E. Atwood, and an unidentified individual.
According to the New York Post, the meeting took place at the White House residence clinic on January 17, as per the visitor logs. This meeting comes amid questions regarding President Biden's mental health following his recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump.
The purpose of the meeting, as speculated by Rep. Ronny Jackson, who has served as a doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump, was likely centered around President Biden, given Dr. O'Connor's primary responsibility for the President's well-being.
Dr. Cannard is a distinguished figure in the field of neurology, particularly in Parkinson's disease research, with almost two decades of experience at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Serving as a neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit since 2012, Dr. Cannard's expertise has been vital in addressing the early stage of the disease, as highlighted in his recent publication in a reputable medical journal.
Amidst persistent questions regarding President Biden's cognitive health, Dr. O'Connor, Biden's official physician, has been under scrutiny, with Rep. Jackson accusing O'Connor and the First Family of concealing the President's declining cognitive abilities.
Jackson's claims have sparked debates about a possible "cover-up" regarding the President's health status.
Kelvin Chou, who holds a chair in Neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School, claimed that he has concerns about the neurologic condition of both major candidates and that “for President Biden, I think Parkinson’s disease would be the top concern given the clips I have seen.
He added, "Based on chats with my neurologist and movement disorders colleagues, they all agree as well."