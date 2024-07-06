Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

President Joe Biden Needs to be Evaluated for Parkinson’s Disease: Medical Experts

president joe biden evaluated parkinsons disease medical experts
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Several medical experts believe President Joe Biden needs to be fully evaluated and tested for Parkinson's disease if he wants to stay in the race.

Article continues below advertisement
president joe biden evaluated parkinsons disease medical experts
Source: mega

President Joe Biden at the CNN 2024 Presidential Debate.

According to experts, Biden has been exhibiting various symptoms of Parkinson’s, including a slowed walk, slight lurching inertia when starting a step or turn, flat face (hypomimia), a staring look with diminished blinking and a low raspy voice (hypophonia), all occurring together.

“The pathologic elements seem fully aligned,” one doctor who has treated many Parkinson’s told law professor and blogger Paul Campos.

Article continues below advertisement
president joe biden evaluated parkinsons disease medical experts
Source: mega

Medical experts demand Biden be tested for Parkinson's.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, had a discussion with President Biden's personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, along with another physician, Dr. John E. Atwood, and an unidentified individual.

According to the New York Post, the meeting took place at the White House residence clinic on January 17, as per the visitor logs. This meeting comes amid questions regarding President Biden's mental health following his recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
president joe biden evaluated parkinsons disease medical experts
Source: mega

Several medical experts visited the White House back in January.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

The purpose of the meeting, as speculated by Rep. Ronny Jackson, who has served as a doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump, was likely centered around President Biden, given Dr. O'Connor's primary responsibility for the President's well-being.

Dr. Cannard is a distinguished figure in the field of neurology, particularly in Parkinson's disease research, with almost two decades of experience at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Serving as a neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit since 2012, Dr. Cannard's expertise has been vital in addressing the early stage of the disease, as highlighted in his recent publication in a reputable medical journal.

Article continues below advertisement
president joe biden evaluated parkinsons disease medical experts
Source: mega

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history.

Article continues below advertisement

Amidst persistent questions regarding President Biden's cognitive health, Dr. O'Connor, Biden's official physician, has been under scrutiny, with Rep. Jackson accusing O'Connor and the First Family of concealing the President's declining cognitive abilities.

Jackson's claims have sparked debates about a possible "cover-up" regarding the President's health status.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Kelvin Chou, who holds a chair in Neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School, claimed that he has concerns about the neurologic condition of both major candidates and that “for President Biden, I think Parkinson’s disease would be the top concern given the clips I have seen.

He added, "Based on chats with my neurologist and movement disorders colleagues, they all agree as well."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.