Alan Alda, 88, Sparks Health Concerns After Being Spotted in Wheelchair Years After Parkinson's Diagnosis: Report

M*A*S*H legend Alan Alda, 88, was spotted in a wheelchair at Los Angeles International Airport, sparking fears he's been robbed of his ability to walk just six years after announcing his Parkinson's diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2018, then-82-year-old Alda shocked fans when he revealed his diagnosis during an appearance on CBS This Morning. He additionally confessed he was diagnosed three and half years prior.