Alan Alda, 88, Sparks Health Concerns After Being Spotted in Wheelchair Years After Parkinson's Diagnosis: Report
M*A*S*H legend Alan Alda, 88, was spotted in a wheelchair at Los Angeles International Airport, sparking fears he's been robbed of his ability to walk just six years after announcing his Parkinson's diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2018, then-82-year-old Alda shocked fans when he revealed his diagnosis during an appearance on CBS This Morning. He additionally confessed he was diagnosed three and half years prior.
According to the National Enquirer, the 88-year-old was accompanied by his wife, Arlene, 90, who was also using a wheelchair.
Photos captured the couple being pushed out of terminal to a waiting vehicle on January 23.
A source empathized with the actor's condition, "My heart goes out to him."
"Here is this titan of a man reduced by illness," the source continued. "It must be hell waking up and facing this ultimately losing battle day after day after day."
Medical experts consulted by the outlet said the incurable illness occurs due to a deficiency of the neurotransmitter dopamine, which allows the brain to communicate with the extremities.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It's a movement disorder that can affect balance and walking," New York City-based physician Dr. Stuart Fischer explained. "When it's very serious, the legs and the arms are beyond the control of the patient. It can rob you of the ability to walk."
Fischer, who has not treated Alda, sadly noted Parkinson's is a progressive disease and its effects only get worse.
"Medication can make things better, but people tend to show greater symptoms — or have medical emergencies, like falling, and in some tragic cases, fracturing the hip," the physician said.
Alda, who played wisecracking surgeon Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce from 1972 to 1983 on the CBS hit show, kept his condition secret for years.
After going public about his illness in 2018, the M*A*S*H star said, "A lot of people hear they have Parkinson's and get depressed and panicky and don't do anything, just hoping it goes away. It's not going to but you can hold off the worst symptoms. It can get really bad, but your life isn't over. You don't die from it, you die with it."
Now, a source confides the actor continues to "fight his heart out."
"He's determined to hold out as long as he can. He eats properly and strictly and retains his trademark sense of humor, while focusing on all the incredible blessings in his life," the insider said.
"He adheres to an exercise regimen that involves boxing several times a week, tai chi and juggling. He's doing everything he possible can to remain the person he's always been," the source continued, adding, "If anyone is going to conquer this illness — or rather give it hell for awhile — it's Alan Alda."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Alda's reps for comment.