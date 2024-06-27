First Family Feud: Michelle Obama FRUSTRATED With Bidens Over 'Exile' of Hunter's Ex-wife Kathleen Buhle
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was said to be frustrated with the Biden family after they “exiled” Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, following the pair’s messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development as former President Barack Obama continues to stump for President Joe Biden on the 2024 campaign trail, it was revealed that Michelle has “privately expressed frustration” with how the Bidens treated Buhle after she and Hunter split in 2017.
Even more surprising was the claim that Michelle has refused to campaign for President Biden in large part due to the Biden family’s treatment of Buhle over the past seven years.
That is the shocking revelation shared by two political insiders who spoke to Axios about the situation on Thursday.
According to the two insiders, Michelle has been absent from the 2024 campaign trail because of the Biden family’s treatment of Hunter’s ex-wife and the former first lady’s well-known disdain for partisan politics.
Michelle and Buhle reportedly became close friends during the Obama-Biden Administration from 2009 to 2017.
Buhle then reportedly leaned on the then-first lady when her and Hunter’s marriage started to deteriorate in 2015.
Flash forward to 2017, and Michelle privately expressed how she believed Buhle had been “wronged” by the Biden family after salacious details from Buhle and Hunter’s 22-year marriage started to emerge.
Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson has since dismissed the rumors about an alleged rift between Michelle and the Biden family over the Biden family’s treatment of Buhle.
The spokesperson claimed that Michelle and Barack continue to be “two of the strongest supporters” of President Biden – especially as Biden campaigns for a second White House term in November.
“The Biden and Obama families are like family to one another, and whomever made these claims about that relationship isn’t familiar with it,” the White House rep responded on Thursday.
“The former President and First Lady have been two of the strongest supporters of President Biden’s leadership and agenda,” the rep added.
Crystal Carson, Michelle’s spokesperson, also reiterated that the former first lady supports President Biden's re-election and remains close friends with Buhle because both “things can be true.”
“She is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens,” Carson insisted. “Two things can be true.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former first lady has been notably absent from the 2024 campaign trail even as her ex-president hubby continues to appear alongside President Biden at several star-studded 2024 campaign events.
Former President Obama appeared by Biden’s side in March during a $25 million fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.
The 44th president appeared at another campaign event for Biden earlier this month in Los Angeles and helped his former vice president raise a record $28 million to take on Donald Trump later this year.
While Michelle has kept her distance from the 2024 campaign trail, she did share Biden’s official re-election announcement on social media back in April 2023.