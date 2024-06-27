First Family Feud: Michelle Obama FRUSTRATED With Bidens Over 'Exile' of Hunter's Ex-wife Kathleen Buhle

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was said to be frustrated with the Biden family after they “exiled” Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, following the pair’s messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development as former President Barack Obama continues to stump for President Joe Biden on the 2024 campaign trail, it was revealed that Michelle has “privately expressed frustration” with how the Bidens treated Buhle after she and Hunter split in 2017.