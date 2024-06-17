Your tip
WATCH: President Joe Biden FREEZES UP During $28M Star-studded Fundraiser — as Barack Obama LEADS HIM Off the Stage

Source: MEGA; @ChrisGardner/X

President Joe Biden appeared to freeze up during a star-studded fundraiser in California this weekend.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden appeared to freeze up during a star-studded fundraiser in California this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned, as former President Barack Obama was forced to escort Biden off the stage.

In a concerning development to come as Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign raised a record $28 million on Saturday night, a startling video surfaced that appeared to show the sitting president freeze up at the end of the fundraising event.

According to footage uploaded to X by the Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, the concerning incident occurred shortly after President Biden and former President Obama shared a 40-minute discussion that was moderated by comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M),” Gardner wrote alongside a clip of the incident.

“Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute conversation with Jimmy Kimmel,” Gardner added.

The video showed Biden freeze for upwards of ten seconds before Obama leaned in and grabbed the sitting president by the wrist.

Source: MEGA

The video showed Biden freeze for upwards of ten seconds before Obama leaned in and grabbed the sitting president by the wrist.

Obama then appeared to escort Biden away – with Kimmel in tow – as the curtain slowly dropped down upon the stage.

Several critics rushed to X after the clip of Biden went viral over the weekend. Many ridiculed Biden over the incident and expressed concern over the fact that the president appeared to freeze up and had to be led offstage by his former boss.

“This isn’t normal,” conservative political consultant Alex Bruesewitz wrote alongside the clip of the incident on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

“An ex-comedian, an ex-president & a mummy appear at a fundraiser,” another X user wrote in a not-so-subtle dig at Kimmel, Obama, and Biden.

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

“This video is hard to watch,” yet another concerned viewer tweeted. “Joe literally froze on stage for 10 seconds before Obama came to his rescue. You tell me who the de facto POTUS is.”

“Biden is not fit to serve,” one more person wrote after watching the clip. “He belongs in a rest-home.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the now-viral video of Biden freezing up on stage on Saturday night came just hours after the president’s 2024 re-election campaign announced that they raised a record $28 million.

Source: MEGA

The star-studded fundraiser at the Peacock Theater over the weekend saw several A-listers show up to support Biden’s 2024 re-election efforts.

The star-studded fundraiser at the Peacock Theater over the weekend saw several A-listers show up to support Biden’s 2024 re-election efforts – including not just Obama and Kimmel but also George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, discussed the fundraiser and the $28 million the campaign expected to rake in shortly before the event kicked off over the weekend.

“This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turnout from the media and entertainment world,” Katzenberg said ahead of the fundraiser on Saturday night.

“The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden/Harris couldn't be stronger,” Katzenberg continued. “We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

