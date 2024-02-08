Web of Egos: Dakota Johnson 'Failed to Bond' With 'Madame Web' Co-stars, Especially Sydney Sweeney: Report

Closet diva Dakota Johnson acts like she's above the fray and sweet as candy, but sources gripe she's allegedly getting a rep for being a phony prima donna, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A sensational new report claims the nepo baby Dakota's real personality crawled out of the cobwebs while making the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, with sources claiming the Fifty Shares of Gray sex kitten failed to bond with her co-stars, particularly red-hot Euphoria femme fatale Sydney Sweeney.