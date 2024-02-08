Web of Egos: Dakota Johnson 'Failed to Bond' With 'Madame Web' Co-stars, Especially Sydney Sweeney: Report
Closet diva Dakota Johnson acts like she's above the fray and sweet as candy, but sources gripe she's allegedly getting a rep for being a phony prima donna, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational new report claims the nepo baby Dakota's real personality crawled out of the cobwebs while making the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, with sources claiming the Fifty Shares of Gray sex kitten failed to bond with her co-stars, particularly red-hot Euphoria femme fatale Sydney Sweeney.
"A big reason Dakota didn't get along with them is that her Little Miss Perfect act is catching up with her," an insider told the National Enquirer. "She's had an utterly charmed life and career, but this woman lacks grit and it's becoming the first thing people notice when they work with her."
Nepo baby Dakota, 34 — who's the offspring of Hollywood royalty Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith — comes across as both privileged and sheltered, snipped a snitch, whereas Sydney "is all about keeping it real, almost to a fault, and Dakota doesn't have the courage to be that way.
"She hasn't had to make any real sacrifices yet, which is why she has this gauzy, unrealistic outlook on the world and on her own princess image."
Insiders also told the outlet that Dakota touched a nerve when she announced she sleeps 14 hours a day — ten hours minimum!
"Sleep is my number one priority in life," the actress has said, which has seemingly triggered the general population.
"People just want to see a little more toughness from this woman!" blasted the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dakota's reps for comment.
Sydney, who stars as Julia Cornwall in the Marvel film, admitted she was "nervous" when she found out Dakota landed the role of Cassandra Webb.
"I was a little nervous,” she told Variety in November 2022, reflecting on meeting her co-star in person.
The HBO star has been a huge fan of Dakota for years.
“I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot," Sydney said.
When asked if she told her that, the Euphoria actress joked, “No! But, Dakota, you’re hot and I loved working with you.”