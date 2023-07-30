Claws Out: Tippi Hedren, 93, Scrambles to Make Plans For Wildlife Preserve After Daughter Melanie Griffith Refuses to Run it

Nowadays, the public has to keep their paws off and can only view the majestic creatures on monthly safaris.

"Tippi has a trained staff who can keep things humming after she's gone, but she would have loved it to be a family legacy," purred a pal. "Her biggest worry is funding. Tippi's famous name helped boost donations over the years, and she hoped Melanie and Dakota would continue that.

"Melanie and Dakota say they're happy to help keep Shambala alive — they just don't want to run it."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Griffith's rep for comment.