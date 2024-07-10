Jailbird Josh Duggar ‘Vows Revenge’ After Losing Appeal on Child Porn Charges: ‘He’s Blaming Everybody Except Himself’
Convict Josh Duggar has the rest of his famous family quaking in their boots after the Supreme Court shot down his latest appeal — and as he faces another eight years behind bars in a Texas prison on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Sources revealed a "dark cloud" is brewing over the reality TV family.
"Everyone is walking with a dark cloud over them because Josh is vowing to get even with the people who he feels haven't supported him," an insider alleged. "He's blaming everybody except himself for the court's decision."
"Meanwhile, he's been wanting to write a tell-all — and now he's got nothing to lose."
The 36-year-old father-of-seven's despicable acts — including the alleged molestation of four of his sisters — led to the cancellation of the family's hit TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, in 2015. His arrest for downloading child pornography in 2021 then torpedoed the family's spin-off series Counting On.
- Josh Duggar Supreme Court Appeal Denied; He’ll Remain in Prison Until 2032 Over Child Sex Abuse Conviction
- Revealed: Anna Duggar Registers Dog-Related LLC in Arkansas Before Jailed Husband Josh's Appeal is Rejected by Supreme Court
- 6 Celebrities Mentioned in 'Ashley Madison: S--, Lies and Scandal' Netflix Docuseries
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Now, the convicted ex-reality star is expected to wreak more havoc from behind bars.
"His sisters just want to move on and raise their families," the insider noted. "They can forgive Josh for what he did to them, but he won't forgive them for not doing enough to help him during the trial."
Meanwhile, family members are said to be facing a cash crunch.
"Their savings aren't limitless and not much is coming in," the tipster revealed. "And there's little hope of any of them ever getting another reality show."
As this outlet reported, the court's dismissal of Duggar's appeal meant he will remain behind bars until his scheduled release in 2032. Duggar previously petitioned the nation's highest court to review his conviction after it was upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
Duggar requested a new trial in October 2022, arguing that the the investigation was mishandled by federal authorities. Duggar is currently serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville, a low-security correctional facility near Dallas, Texas.