Never Say Goodbye: Jon Bon Jovi Announces Death of His Mother Carol Bongiovi at 83
Jon Bon Jovi announced his mother Carol Bongiovi passed away this week aged 83.
The Never Say Goodbye singer, 62, spoke out in a short statement after his mother died on Tuesday at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey just three days short of her 84th birthday.
Bon Jovi paid tribute to his beloved mother on Tuesday night, saying: “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”
Carol Bongiovi was not only the founder of her superstar son’s fan club before her death but also a successful entrepreneur operating several businesses.
A native of Erie, Pennsylvania, Bongiovi worked as a Playboy bunny before she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959 which – per PEOPLE – was where she met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr.
The Bongiovi couple later moved to Sayreville, New Jersey before moving to nearby Holmdel. The It’s My Life songster’s mom resided in Holmdel until she passed this week.
During an interview four years ago, Bon Jovi credited his parents with his rise to fame and superstardom. He thanked his parents for providing him with “the ability to make the dream reality” when the band Bon Jovi started in 1983.
The Wanted Dead or Alive hitmaker said in November 2020: “Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it.
“As I got older, I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon.”
The New Jersey native, who has remained famous for 40 years, also recalled how his mom and dad supported his rock’n’roll dreams by allowing him to play gigs when he was still a teenager.
Bon Jovi recounted: “They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible because I could get home at one or two in the morning and have to still be in school by eight o’clock.
“They just said, show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream.”
Bon Jovi’s mother is survived by her husband of 63 years and the couple’s three sons: Jon Bon Jovi, Anthony Bongiovi, and Matthew Bongiovi. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren.
Carol Bongiovi’s passing in Long Branch, New Jersey came weeks after her grandson and Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, married actress Millie Bobby Brown in May.
Bon Jovi confirmed his 22-year-old son and Brown, 20, married shortly after the news broke on May 24.
He said of his son and new daughter-in-law: “They're great. They're absolutely fantastic.”
The Runaway rocker added: “It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is as happy as can be.”