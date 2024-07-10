Never Say Goodbye: Jon Bon Jovi Announces Death of His Mother Carol Bongiovi at 83

The Never Say Goodbye singer, 62, spoke out in a short statement after his mother died on Tuesday at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey just three days short of her 84th birthday.

Bon Jovi's mother died on Tuesday at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey just three days short of her 84th birthday.

Bon Jovi paid tribute to his beloved mother on Tuesday night, saying: “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

Carol Bongiovi was not only the founder of her superstar son’s fan club before her death but also a successful entrepreneur operating several businesses.