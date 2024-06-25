Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar Supreme Court Appeal Denied; He’ll Remain in Prison Until 2032 Over Child Sex Abuse Conviction

josh duggar appeal terminated
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar's May 2022 conviction will not be overturned.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Josh Duggar's latest attempt at appealing his child pornography verdict was officially denied by the Supreme Court on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On, who was convicted of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images in December 2021 and sentenced to 12 years in prison, will remain behind bars until his scheduled release in 2032.

Article continues below advertisement
anna duggar registered dog related business llc josh appeal rejected
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com learned on Monday that Josh's second attempt at appealing his child pornography verdict was officially denied by the Supreme Court.

Duggar had petitioned the Supreme Court to review his conviction after it was upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The reality TV alum had requested that the court grant him a new trial in October 2022, arguing that the investigation was mishandled by federal authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
anna duggar registered dog related business llc josh appeal rejected
Source: @joshduggar/X

Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Duggar's lawyer Justin Gelfand claimed that federal agents seized Duggar's phone when he tried to contact his attorney during a raid at his car lot.

"[Josh] takes out his phone, physically puts it to his ear... for the purpose of contacting his legal counsel," Gelfand told The U.S. Sun. "Federal agents physically took the phone out of his hand and deprived him of the ability to communicate with his legal counsel."

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar
Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar petitions us supreme court
Source: MEGA

The disgraced reality TV star has been desperately trying to fight his sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after child pornography was found on a computer at an Arkansas car dealership that he owned. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gelfand has repeatedly claimed that Duggar's co-worker Caleb Williams, who allegedly "regularly used the only computer, the HP computer, for purposes that had nothing to do with Wholesale Motorcars or Josh Duggar," could have committed the crimes.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar wife anna back court rushes out graphic pics child porn evidence computer trial r
Source: @joshduggar/Twitter

Dugger shares seven young children with his wife Anna.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Duggar celebrated his 36th birthday behind bars in April. He has been locked up at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas, a low-security federal correctional institution, since May 2022.

Duggar's parents and wife have continued supporting him through his trial and sentencing. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made a rare visit to see their disgraced in prison in April, and Anna Duggar, who shares seven children with Josh, recently filed paperwork to register a new dog-related LLC.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.