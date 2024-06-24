Anna remained by her husband's side throughout his court proceedings and appears to be finding a new way to support her family amid his incarceration.

The limited liability company is called Golden Grove Pups, this outlet can confirm, and it remains in good standing after her May 29 filing. Anna's business is registered to the home of her in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar , on their compound in Tontitown.

Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar 's wife, Anna , filed paperwork to register a new dog-related LLC just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anna is listed as the only organizer for the LLC. Fans believe that she is planning to breed and sell puppies based on the name, although her business model is unclear.

RadarOnline.com learned on Monday that Josh's second attempt at appealing his child pornography verdict was officially denied by the Supreme Court.

This development means he will continue to serve his 12-year prison sentence.