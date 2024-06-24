Revealed: Anna Duggar Registers Dog-Related LLC in Arkansas Before Jailed Husband Josh's Appeal is Rejected by Supreme Court
Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, filed paperwork to register a new dog-related LLC just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The limited liability company is called Golden Grove Pups, this outlet can confirm, and it remains in good standing after her May 29 filing. Anna's business is registered to the home of her in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, on their compound in Tontitown.
Anna is listed as the only organizer for the LLC. Fans believe that she is planning to breed and sell puppies based on the name, although her business model is unclear.
RadarOnline.com learned on Monday that Josh's second attempt at appealing his child pornography verdict was officially denied by the Supreme Court.
This development means he will continue to serve his 12-year prison sentence.
As we previously reported, lower courts have upheld his conviction and shut down his argument that his attorneys should have been able to ask about the prior sex-offense conviction of an ex-employee of the car dealership who had used the same computer.
Investigators had testified about discovering disturbing images that depicted the sexual abuse of children that were downloaded on his work computer in 2019.
Josh was ultimately convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021, just weeks after he welcomed baby No. 7 with Anna.
Anna remained by her husband's side throughout his court proceedings and appears to be finding a new way to support her family amid his incarceration.
The family's reality show Counting On, which formerly served as a spinoff series to the now-defunct 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled three years ago.
She was there for his official sentencing in May 2022 and has not filed for divorce.
Former TLC star Josh is expected to be released in October 2032 after his sentence was extended.
"This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]," Jim Bob and Michelle said in a statement after their eldest child, Josh, was found guilty.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," the couple added. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children."