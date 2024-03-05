Your tip
Josh Duggar's Prison Unit NOT Busted With Contraband Despite Punishment Rumors

Josh Duggar's prison unit was not caught with contraband or alcohol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mar. 5 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Josh Duggar's prison unit was not caught with alcohol. A reliable source at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas, where Duggar is serving his sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography, tells RadarOnline.com that prison officials haven't done a recent raid and no contraband was taken from any unit, let alone Duggar's.

Rumors began to swirl after a report popped up last week with the claims.

Rumors began to swirl last week after it was reported that six incarcerated individuals living in proximity to the disgraced reality star were busted with contraband and were preparing for harsh punishments from the warden.

"They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she's been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges," The Sun reported last week. “Josh's building got shook down this week and they found a bunch of contraband. I know they found a bunch of alcohol.”

However, our source said that's not true.

However, RadarOnline.com is told, "There hasn't been a unit shakedown in a while."

The prison source shared that the warden was "reiterating BOP's commitment" and "reminding them there is zero toleration," with the insider adding, "There hasn't been a unit shakedown in a while."

We're also told that contraband intake at FCI Seagoville has "gone down since last year."

As far as the "harsh punishment" those with the reported contraband were expecting, RadarOnline.com can reveal that the prison "would never restrict a unit from recreation time, food," or any other basic necessity for their health and well-being.

The insider told us point-blank: "There's been no mass shakedown" and "no alcohol has been found in any unit" recently.

We're also told that Duggar is "not facing any punishment" and his living conditions "have not changed" over any alleged raid.

The prison source said Duggar's unit is one of the better ones at the Texas facility.

"There's not a lot of contraband" at FCI Seagoville, the well-connected source shared while reiterating there is zero truth to the report published just days before Duggar's 36th birthday.

RadarOnline.com obtained the prison's food menu, which revealed what the former 14 Kids and Counting star was served on his special day — and spoiler: there was no birthday dessert.

Josh has been fighting his conviction and is not scheduled to be released until October 2032.

Duggar has been locked up at the low-security federal correctional institution since May 2022 after his child porn conviction, despite being a father of seven. He has been desperately trying to fight his sentence.

Duggar is scheduled to be released in October 2032.

