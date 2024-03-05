Josh Duggar's Prison Unit NOT Busted With Contraband Despite Punishment Rumors

Rumors began to swirl last week after it was reported that six incarcerated individuals living in proximity to the disgraced reality star were busted with contraband and were preparing for harsh punishments from the warden.

"They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she's been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges," The Sun reported last week. “Josh's building got shook down this week and they found a bunch of contraband. I know they found a bunch of alcohol.”

However, our source said that's not true.