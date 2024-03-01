Revealed: What Josh Duggar's Eating in Prison for His 36th Birthday Meal
Josh Duggar will get quite the fiesta behind bars on this birthday because the prison where the former reality star-turned-convicted criminal is serving his 12-year sentence is having tacos for dinner on March 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Duggar will turn 36 on Sunday, marking his second birthday while in custody at FCI Seagoville.
RadarOnline.com obtained the Federal Bureau of Prisons meal schedule, revealing that Duggar and his penitentiary pals will chow down on breakfast for lunch before eating the prison's version of Mexican food later that night.
According to the documents, the incarcerated 19 Kids and Counting star will begin his day with fruit, hot grits, whole wheat bread, and jelly. He'll get to wash his breakfast down with skim milk and coffee — but he'll probably want to save his appetite for the next meal, which the outside world calls brunch.
Duggar's lunchtime meal on his thirty-sixth birthday will consist of two pieces of French toast with syrup, scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, and whole wheat bread with his choice of jelly, peanut butter, or margarine. His side will include fruit and a beverage.
However, the real treat comes at dinner.
The convicted sex pest will have his pick of two beef or soy tacos, depending on his diet. Duggar's birthday sides include cilantro rice, black beans, whole-kernel corn, and shredded cheese. Even though he's in prison, the ex-TV personality won't have to eat his tacos dry. The most necessary condiment, salsa, is also on the menu.
It doesn't look like Duggar will end his birthday with ice cream or cake. No dessert is listed on the BOP's Sunday food menu.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Duggar has been locked up at the low-security federal correctional institution since May 2022 after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, despite being a father of seven. He has been desperately trying to fight his conviction.
Duggar made headlines in December after his legal team filed a Hail Mary by petitioning the highest court to appeal his conviction after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided to uphold it.
Duggar is scheduled to be released from prison in October 2032 when he's 44 years old, which means he will have eight birthdays left as an incarcerated individual.