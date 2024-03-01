Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Josh Duggar
Exclusive

Revealed: What Josh Duggar's Eating in Prison for His 36th Birthday Meal

internet sleuths anna duggar christmas florida family no kids josh guilty jail
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Josh Duggar will get quite the fiesta behind bars on this birthday because the prison where the former reality star-turned-convicted criminal is serving his 12-year sentence is having tacos for dinner on March 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duggar will turn 36 on Sunday, marking his second birthday while in custody at FCI Seagoville.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar petitions us supreme court
Source: MEGA

The father of seven, seen here with wife Anna Duggar, will spend his second Christmas incarcerated.

RadarOnline.com obtained the Federal Bureau of Prisons meal schedule, revealing that Duggar and his penitentiary pals will chow down on breakfast for lunch before eating the prison's version of Mexican food later that night.

According to the documents, the incarcerated 19 Kids and Counting star will begin his day with fruit, hot grits, whole wheat bread, and jelly. He'll get to wash his breakfast down with skim milk and coffee — but he'll probably want to save his appetite for the next meal, which the outside world calls brunch.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar and his family’s series was canceled in 2015 following the molestation revelations involving the reality star.

Duggar's lunchtime meal on his thirty-sixth birthday will consist of two pieces of French toast with syrup, scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, and whole wheat bread with his choice of jelly, peanut butter, or margarine. His side will include fruit and a beverage.

However, the real treat comes at dinner.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The convicted sex pest will have his pick of two beef or soy tacos, depending on his diet. Duggar's birthday sides include cilantro rice, black beans, whole-kernel corn, and shredded cheese. Even though he's in prison, the ex-TV personality won't have to eat his tacos dry. The most necessary condiment, salsa, is also on the menu.

It doesn't look like Duggar will end his birthday with ice cream or cake. No dessert is listed on the BOP's Sunday food menu.

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar
josh duggar appeal
Source: INSTAGRAM/ANNA DUGGAR

Duggar's rehearing request was officially terminated on October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Duggar has been locked up at the low-security federal correctional institution since May 2022 after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, despite being a father of seven. He has been desperately trying to fight his conviction.

josh duggar christmas menu
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Duggar made headlines in December after his legal team filed a Hail Mary by petitioning the highest court to appeal his conviction after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided to uphold it.

Duggar is scheduled to be released from prison in October 2032 when he's 44 years old, which means he will have eight birthdays left as an incarcerated individual.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.