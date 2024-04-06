'Lots of Smiles': Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Visit Disgraced Son Josh in Prison
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made a rare visit to see their disgraced son Josh in prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
"They were there for at least five hours," an eyewitness who spotted Duggars during prison visitation hours told The U.S. Sun. "Josh likes to sit in the corners so we were too far away to hear anything, but there were lots of smiles and they were still in there when I left."
"They were dressed in normal clothes, like church clothes," the source added. "[Michelle] was in a skirt and blouse and looked skinnier than I remembered."
"They got some snacks - no games, even though the cabinet was open. Jim Bob was leaned back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side."
Jim Bob and Michelle weren't the only members of the Duggar family who came along for the visit.
"Joseph and David were there to visit Josh. They both stayed all day," the source claimed. "They looked relaxed and happy. They just shared a couple of snacks and chatted all day."
The insider said that Josh's wife Anna Duggar was not present for this visit, but her brother-in-law David, who is married to her sister Priscilla, is often seen at the prison helping her during visits with the seven young children children she shares with Josh.
Despite rumors that several incarcerated individuals living in close proximity to Duggar were busted with contraband in February, a reliable source at FCI Seagoville told RadarOnline.com that prison officials haven't done a recent raid and no contraband was taken from any unit.
The insider told us point-blank: "There's been no mass shakedown" and "no alcohol has been found in any unit" recently.
The prison source said Duggar's unit is one of the better ones at the Texas facility. We're told the convicted sex pest is "not facing any punishment" and his living conditions "have not changed" over any alleged raid.
Duggar celebrated his 36th birthday in prison last month. He has been locked up at the low-security federal correctional institution since May 2022 after his child porn conviction.
The disgraced reality TV star has been desperately trying to fight his sentence. He petitioned the Supreme Court to appeal his conviction in December after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided to uphold it.