'Lots of Smiles': Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Visit Disgraced Son Josh in Prison

"They were there for at least five hours," an eyewitness who spotted Duggars during prison visitation hours told The U.S. Sun. "Josh likes to sit in the corners so we were too far away to hear anything, but there were lots of smiles and they were still in there when I left."

"They were dressed in normal clothes, like church clothes," the source added. "[Michelle] was in a skirt and blouse and looked skinnier than I remembered."

"They got some snacks - no games, even though the cabinet was open. Jim Bob was leaned back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side."