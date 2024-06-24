In another video, shared by Vogue Germany, the exiting American Idol judge's runway walk was on full display. The fierce singer strutted around the plaza with two drummers in tow during the show's homage to the 1980s and martial arts.

According to Vogue, this year's event celebrated the "collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France, pairing different sports—cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others—with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.