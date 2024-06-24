Your tip
VIDEO: Katy Perry Goes Nearly Naked in Sleek Cut-Out Gown at Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Katy Perry rocked the runway in a daring archival dress at Vogue World: Paris.

Jun. 24 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Katy Perry made a surprise appearance on the Vogue World: Paris runway — and shocked guests with a daring "naked" dress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 39, was among a handful of celebrities to strut down the catwalk at Place Vendôme on Sunday, June 23.

Perry wore an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress at Vogue World: Paris.

The pop star stepped out in an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress featuring a cut-out design of geometric shapes resembling a floral pattern, which complemented a tulle skirt with similar floral nods.

The 39-year-old opted for nude undergarments that elevated the dress' wow factor and lace-up boots.

Perry's look paid homage to 1980s fashion and martial arts.

The Hot N' Cold singer's long black hair was slicked back and paired with pink lipstick and matching eyeshadow.

Perry shared a behind-the-scenes look at the process of getting ready for the star-studded event on TikTok.

"I modeled it," the pop star said with a glass of champagne in her hand.

Perry strutted around the Place Vendôme plaza with drummers following behind her.

In another video, shared by Vogue Germany, the exiting American Idol judge's runway walk was on full display. The fierce singer strutted around the plaza with two drummers in tow during the show's homage to the 1980s and martial arts.

According to Vogue, this year's event celebrated the "collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France, pairing different sports—cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others—with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s."

Perry completed the look with lace-up boots and matching pink red lipstick and eyeshadow.

"The show’s fashions will foreground French designers both contemporary and historic, as well as houses that traditionally show their collections in Paris," the outlet added on the event.

Model Cara Delevingne hosted the event, which featured surprise appearances from other A-list celebrities, including tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, FKA Twigs, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Runway besties Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner trotted down the plaza on horseback, decked out in matching Hermès scarves.

Online, fans gushed over Perry's show-stopping runway look.

"ITS KATYS WORLD AND WE’RE LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT," commented one TikTok user on the singer's video. Another added, "OMG KATY PERRY THE WOMAN, THE ICON, THE IDOL THAT YOU ARE."

Other users raved over Perry's new single, Woman's World, which played over the video.

"Song of the year already," commented a third user and a fourth noted, "the song sounds better every time i hear ittt."

