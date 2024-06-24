William and Kate Will ‘Encourage’ Charlotte and Louis to not be Working Royals: ‘Practical Solution to the Spare Problem’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly preparing to chart a new course for their youngest children, steering them away from the path of official royal duties, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the midst of an overhaul of the British monarchy — fueled by the contentious exits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Prince and Princess of Wales want to shield Prince Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9, from the pressures of royal responsibilities, an insider revealed.
The number of official royals continues to dwindle under King Charles III's reign, evidenced by a significantly pared-down presence on Buckingham Palace's balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade last Saturday. William and Kate, who are next in line for the throne, are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the palace.
Their two younger kids are being “encouraged to not become working royals,” a former Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace staffer familiar with the palace's plans told The Daily Beast, adding, "The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing."
The revelations emerged after Daily Mail reported that William aligned with his father's vision to streamline the monarchy, with the Prince suggesting the list of working royals could be shortened even further.
A family friend said, “When the older members of the family retire, [William] won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.”
Another unnamed insider confirmed these claims, noting that while the couple's eldest child, Prince George,10, does not have this option, "The children have been kept at arm’s length from royal life."
"They are exposed to the minimum possible publicity, and that is a deliberate strategy to let Charlotte and Louis choose their own destiny," the source continued. “It is no secret that William has been devastated by the destruction of his relationship with Harry."
"Although he absolutely puts the blame on Meghan and Harry, he does of course also appreciate that the whole system, where one of your kids is less important than the other due to an accident of birth, had a massive part to play in what happened and how it happened."
William and Kate's friend also argued, "If you are born into the royal family, the logical thing to do is to leave it."
"The same logic applies to your kids, [William] doesn’t want to put them through a human mincer that is going to cause everyone misery," the pal shared.
"He and [Kate] adore the children, and their whole lives are about the children. I think they want to find a practical solution to the ‘spare’ problem that has bedeviled the family for generations.”