William and Kate Will ‘Encourage’ Charlotte and Louis to not be Working Royals: ‘Practical Solution to the Spare Problem’

Another unnamed insider confirmed these claims, noting that while the couple's eldest child, Prince George,10, does not have this option, "The children have been kept at arm’s length from royal life."

"They are exposed to the minimum possible publicity, and that is a deliberate strategy to let Charlotte and Louis choose their own destiny," the source continued. “It is no secret that William has been devastated by the destruction of his relationship with Harry."

"Although he absolutely puts the blame on Meghan and Harry, he does of course also appreciate that the whole system, where one of your kids is less important than the other due to an accident of birth, had a massive part to play in what happened and how it happened."